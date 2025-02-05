Former top-five strawweight “more ready this time” to fight his way back into the rankings

Surging strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang is looking to turn over a new leaf in 2025 by showing he has what it takes to hang with the very best on offer.

“Thunder Kid” meets #5-ranked contender Keito Yamakita in a strawweight MMA encounter at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza.

The event broadcasts live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Adiwang once inserted himself into the top five. But he’s come up short against ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa. The one skill those fighters share is a wrestling acumen.

So in the time since his last victory, Adiwang has been working on his grappling skill set, and he feels he’s ready to reach the next level this weekend.

“I believe I’m even more ready this time. It’s really having that confidence, that wherever I end up – be it on the ground, be it in any position – I’m not at a disadvantage. It’s all about answering those doubts that I can hang with anybody,” Adiwang said.