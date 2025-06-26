Renato Moicano believes he has “to kill” Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 to remain in title picture

Renato Moicano believes the pressure is on him to not just beat Beneil Dariush but finish him at UFC 317.

Moicano was supposed to face Dariush back in January. But, on weigh-in day, after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out, Moicano stepped up on a day’s notice to face Islam Makhachev for the belt. The Brazilian ended up losing by first-round submission and was rebooked to face Dariush at UFC 317 on Saturday.

Heading into the fight, Moicano is confident he will be able to finish Dariush, but he says there is pressure for him to do that.

“The difference is somebody told me he’s only 15 days older than me, so I have to kill him now,” Moicano said at UFC 317 media day. “Because that means I was calling myself old the whole training camp. Saturday night, than can only be one old man standing. This is going to be me.”

Moicano enters the bout as a slight -115 favorite, so the oddsmakers do lean towards him getting his hand raised. But, Moicano believes he can make the fight more definitive by finishing Dariush at UFC 317.