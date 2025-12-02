Brandon Moreno believes title shot is undeniable if he wins at UFC 323

Former UFC champion Brandon Moreno believes he deserves another shot at flyweight gold if he defeats Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323.

For the longest time now, Brandon Moreno has been a pretty consistent figure in the UFC’s flyweight division. In addition to being a two-time world champion, he has also been in there against some of the best flyweights that we’ve ever seen in the promotion.

He’s currently riding a two-fight win streak following comprehensive wins over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg. As we look ahead to the immediate future, though, Moreno faces another stiff test in the form of a clash with Tatsuro Taira, with many believing that he should get a crack at the winner of Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van if he wins – especially if it’s Pantoja who triumphs in the co-main event of UFC 323.

In a recent interview, Moreno made it pretty clear that he agrees with that assessment.

Moreno wants UFC title shot with Taira win

“I haven’t had a real conversation with the UFC about it, but it’s no secret that after I beat (Steve) Erceg, the UFC spoke with me and told me that if Pantoja lost to Kai Kara-France, I’d get the title shot,” Moreno told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “They told me that. I obviously stayed very measured because I thought it’d be tough for Kai to beat Pantoja, but at the end of the day you never know in MMA.

“So yeah, Pantoja won, that left me a little in limbo. Tatsuro fought, but I think he didn’t want to fight until these months, so they had told me July, September, so it’s been a long process on that end. I do think if I do beat Tatsuro, the opportunity to fight for the belt would be undeniable.

“There’s Manel, who’s fighting Royval. If Manel wins maybe he can raise his hand, too, but I’m optimistic. I’ll say it again, I don’t know what’s happening, but I feel optimistic, and I feel good, and I have all the energy in the world to reclaim what’s mine.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie