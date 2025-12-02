Brandon Moreno believes title shot is undeniable if he wins at UFC 323

By Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025
Brandon Moreno UFC

Former UFC champion Brandon Moreno believes he deserves another shot at flyweight gold if he defeats Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323.

For the longest time now, Brandon Moreno has been a pretty consistent figure in the UFC’s flyweight division. In addition to being a two-time world champion, he has also been in there against some of the best flyweights that we’ve ever seen in the promotion.

RELATED: Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

He’s currently riding a two-fight win streak following comprehensive wins over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg. As we look ahead to the immediate future, though, Moreno faces another stiff test in the form of a clash with Tatsuro Taira, with many believing that he should get a crack at the winner of Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van if he wins – especially if it’s Pantoja who triumphs in the co-main event of UFC 323.

In a recent interview, Moreno made it pretty clear that he agrees with that assessment.

Moreno wants UFC title shot with Taira win

“I haven’t had a real conversation with the UFC about it, but it’s no secret that after I beat (Steve) Erceg, the UFC spoke with me and told me that if Pantoja lost to Kai Kara-France, I’d get the title shot,” Moreno told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “They told me that. I obviously stayed very measured because I thought it’d be tough for Kai to beat Pantoja, but at the end of the day you never know in MMA.

“So yeah, Pantoja won, that left me a little in limbo. Tatsuro fought, but I think he didn’t want to fight until these months, so they had told me July, September, so it’s been a long process on that end. I do think if I do beat Tatsuro, the opportunity to fight for the belt would be undeniable.

“There’s Manel, who’s fighting Royval. If Manel wins maybe he can raise his hand, too, but I’m optimistic. I’ll say it again, I don’t know what’s happening, but I feel optimistic, and I feel good, and I have all the energy in the world to reclaim what’s mine.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno Tatsuro Taira UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates UFC 320 win

Merab Dvalishvili is a more interesting grappler than Islam Makhachev, says Dominick Cruz

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025
Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison isn't bothered about not being the main event at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t too bothered that her superfight against Amanda Nunes isn’t the main event fight at UFC 324.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
UFC

Ariel Helwani says UFC "feels uninspired": "I'm sorry if I care so much"

Dylan Bowker - December 1, 2025

Ariel Helwani is not terribly excited by the UFC product these days and recently offered up his thoughts on some of the marquee matches that have been teed up for next year by the company. It’s worth noting these are also sentiments echoed by not just Helwani but also fans and even former UFC champions alike.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja would have fought Sean O'Malley at 135 pounds "but with Merab it's different"

Dylan Bowker - December 1, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja would have been open to attempting a path to becoming a two-division UFC champion if Sean O’Malley held bantamweight gold, but the current titleholder at 135 pounds gives him some pause. That combatant in question is Merab Dvalishvili, who beat the aforementioned O’Malley twice. The Georgian will also defend his title the same night that Pantoja will.

Cris Cyborg speaks at a Bellator press conference, opposite Ronda Rousey walking to the Octagon
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

'Her shadow won!'...Cris Cyborg slams Ronda Rousey's rumored comeback against Katie Taylor

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

MMA legend and rising boxing star Cris Cyborg doesn’t think highly of Ronda Rousey’s chances in a fight against Katie Taylor.

Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry face off at the UFC Qatar ceremonial weigh-in

Belal Muhammad blames Ian Machado Garry's repeated eye pokes for UFC Qatar loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025
Lerone Murphy walks out to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 319
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy 'fell out of love' with fighting after Diego Lopes title shot news

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy shared a brutally honest reaction to the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 announcement.

Jon Jones is interviewed after his win at UFC 309, opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov in the corner at UFC 322
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones reverses course on criticizing Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement after 'wise' take

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

Jon Jones gave Khabib Nurmagomedov supreme credit for past comments about his abrupt retirement.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison admits she's 'not convinced' Amanda Nunes will make weight at UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t sure her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324 will even happen.

Charles Oliveira punches Justin Gaethje in their fight at UFC 274
Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira cautions Justin Gaethje to fix one big flaw ahead of Paddy Pimblett title clash

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

Justin Gaethje’s former rival Charles Oliveira believes his former foe has to patch up one significant weakness before UFC 324.