Deiveson Figueiredo shoots down weight concerns, expects to earn a title shot with a win at UFC Des Moines

By Cole Shelton - May 1, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t worried about his weight ahead of his UFC Des Moines main event against Cory Sandhagen.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo enters the bout as a sizeable +350 underdog on FanDuel, as he’s coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan back in November. Since the fight, photos went viral of Figueiredo looking out of shape, which he says were months ago, as he says there are no issues with his weight ahead of the bout.

“The pictures that you see there are from a time when I was coming off injury. So I had injuries in the groin area muscles, and I was taking cortisone, and I was very overweight,” Figueiredo said at UFC Des Moines media day. “But people don’t need to worry. I’m going to make weight. I’ve always been very professional in my life, and I’m not going to stop being professional now.”

Figueiredo is a former flyweight, so missing weight at bantamweight would be a bit of a surprise. He also has only missed weight once in his career, and as the Brazilian says, he is a professional.

Deiveson Figueiredo hopes to earn a title shot with a win at UFC Des Moines

Once Deiveson Figueiredo makes weight on Friday morning, the attention turns to his fight against Cory Sandhagen on Saturday.

Figueiredo knows it won’t be easy to beat Sandhagen, but he’s confident in his skills that he will be able to get his hand raised. If he does pull off the upset, the Brazilian believes he could get a title shot.

“I’m a guy that’s now 37, so I can’t miss out on this opportunity,” Figueiredo said. “Beating Cory on Saturday, I’ll get on the microphone and ask UFC to get me that title shot.”

Figueiredo getting a title shot with a win would be a bit of a surprise, as Petr Yan, who beat him last time out, would be ahead of him. But the Brazilian believes he can get a title shot with an impressive win over Sandhagen on Saturday night.

Figueiredo enters UFC Des Moines with a record of 24-4-1 and coming off a loss to Yan. Before that, he won three straight fights, which were his first three fights at bantamweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

Related

Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in a "morgue" at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall breaks UFC record while waiting for Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Tom Aspinall is still waiting to fight Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title. The long wait hasn’t stopped him from making UFC history.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown, UFC, MMA, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad makes bold prediction for UFC 315 welterweight title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Belal Muhammad will make the first defense of his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315. It’s safe to say he’s feeling confident.

Keanu Reeves, John Wick, UFC, MMA, Firas Zahabi
UFC

Legendary UFC coach accuses Keanu Reeves of stealing his technique in Jon Wick

BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Keanu Reeves is in hot water with one of the most accomplished MMA coaches in UFC history.

Dan Hooker
UFC

UFC fighter Dan Hooker suffers injury setback: 'I need a second surgery on my hand'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

Dan Hooker is enduring a setback in his recovery from an injury.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley determined to become UFC's biggest star after Atlanta fight with Kamaru Usman

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025
Colby Covington
Michael Chiesa

Colby Covington 'screwed up a really good opportunity,' says UFC veteran and analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

One UFC veteran believes Colby Covington squandered his chances during the peak of his fighting career.

Bo Nickal
Paul Felder

UFC commentator urges Bo Nickal to be more aggressive at UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has urged Bo Nickal to be more aggressive when he battles Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Kamaru Usman
Michael Bisping

UFC legend believes Kamaru Usman should consider retirement if he loses at UFC Atlanta

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Kamaru Usman needs to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Jeremy Stephens
UFC

Jeremy Stephens reveals how UFC return happened ahead of UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens has revealed how his return to the promotion came to fruition ahead of Saturday night.