Bo Nickal becomes the latest fighter to criticize UFC Apex events

By Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

UFC star Bo Nickal has become the latest fighter to criticize UFC events taking place at the promotion’s Apex facility.

Bo Nickal

Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen a parade of UFC shows take place at the UFC Apex arena. It was originally done as a way to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but even after the pandemic came to an end, the promotion continued to use it for fight night cards.

For Bo Nickal, he’s mostly gotten used to competing in front of fans. Nickal has made himself known as a real contender and rising star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and that deserves the kind of spotlight that fans would expect.

In a recent interview, Nickal spoke about the Apex events.

Nickal’s UFC Apex frustration

“I fought twice in the Apex, and I would say that the virality of the moment is a fraction of what it would be with the crowd,” Nickal said. “Right? So I think of some big fights in the Apex — Francis and Stipe, Poirier, Hooker — imagine those fights with a crowd. Imagine how many viral clips and highlights and moments there would be from those versus no crowd, no reaction.”

“As a fighter walking in, it feels weird,” he continued. “It doesn’t even feel close to a real arena and a real crowd, it feels like you’re just going out there to spar. So I think that it affects the competition.”

“I would love to see more shows in interesting places. I’m really excited to be in Des Moines and compete in Iowa. I’ve got a big fan base there. A lot of people that know me, support me, and appreciate me. So … I think they should do more cards in interesting places.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

