Bo Nickal becomes the latest fighter to criticize UFC Apex events

UFC star Bo Nickal has become the latest fighter to criticize UFC events taking place at the promotion’s Apex facility.

Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen a parade of UFC shows take place at the UFC Apex arena. It was originally done as a way to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but even after the pandemic came to an end, the promotion continued to use it for fight night cards.

For Bo Nickal, he’s mostly gotten used to competing in front of fans. Nickal has made himself known as a real contender and rising star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and that deserves the kind of spotlight that fans would expect.

In a recent interview, Nickal spoke about the Apex events.