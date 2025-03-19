Former champion Jan Blachowicz plans to steal Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch
Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz plans on taking Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch away from him at UFC London.
For the longest time now, Jan Blachowicz has either been a champion or a top contender in the light heavyweight division. He’s had incredibly close matchups with a lot of fighters around him in the rankings, and that includes Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. He was narrowly beaten by Pereira, whereas he fought to a draw with Ankalaev.
Now, on Saturday night, Blachowicz will hope to prove he’s still an elite competitor when he meets Carlos Ulberg at UFC London. It’s set to be a tight and tense affair, with a lot of pundits not being sure as to who will get their hand rasied.
The man behind Polish Power has some specific goals as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his career.
Blachowicz’s big plans
“I will make everything to change this on Saturday. After my win against Ulberg, I’m going to change this and I believe after I beat Carlos and I’m going to be next contender for the title.”
“We do a great job with my team,” Blachowicz said. “Every fighter and every fight is a little bit different, so I have to be ready for a completely different fighter than Adesanya [his teammate]. But I think we’ve got a plan for him and it’s going to be a good plan. We’ve got plan, but I also know how to feel the moment and go in there and fight.
“I believe in that, I will do everything I can to knock him out.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Jan Blachowicz should get a title shot if he defeats Carlos Ulberg? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jan Blachowicz UFC