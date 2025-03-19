Former champion Jan Blachowicz plans to steal Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz plans on taking Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch away from him at UFC London.

For the longest time now, Jan Blachowicz has either been a champion or a top contender in the light heavyweight division. He’s had incredibly close matchups with a lot of fighters around him in the rankings, and that includes Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. He was narrowly beaten by Pereira, whereas he fought to a draw with Ankalaev.

Now, on Saturday night, Blachowicz will hope to prove he’s still an elite competitor when he meets Carlos Ulberg at UFC London. It’s set to be a tight and tense affair, with a lot of pundits not being sure as to who will get their hand rasied.

The man behind Polish Power has some specific goals as he looks ahead to the next chapter of his career.