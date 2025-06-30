Brandon Royval speaks out following epic UFC 317 war against Joshua Van

Brandon Royval Speaks on UFC 317 War

In a new post on his Instagram account, Brandon Royval discussed his UFC 317 battle against Joshua Van and falling just short on fight night.

“A tale of ‘The scorpion and the frog.’- some individuals are driven by uncontrollable instincts, even when those instincts lead to self-destructive or harmful actions. Wish I could change but I’ve always been this thanks for those who have supported me a long the way.”

Royval figures to remain near the top of the UFC flyweight title picture given his efforts. It isn’t far fetched to say that if Royval can bounce back with an impressive win, then he’ll put himself in position to challenge for the 125-pound gold.

For now, it’ll be Van who will share the Octagon with Pantoja for the top male prize at flyweight. Van is only 23 years old, but he could end up being Pantoja’s toughest challenger to date. The question many have is can Van avoid the takedowns of the current flyweight ruler? If Van does have an answer for the takedowns, then it could make for an interesting title fight.

Royval is sure to keep an eye on that matchup once it gets announced.