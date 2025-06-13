Tagir Khalilov dedicates latest win to newborn son, Malik: “I want to be a champion for him”
Victory last weekend at ONE Fight Night 32 wasn’t just a return to winning ways for Russia’s Tagir Khalilov. It also meant delivering on his word to his baby boy, Malik.
“Samingpri” defeated renowned Chinese striker Liao Shixu by unanimous decision in 140-pound Muay Thai action on Friday, June 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand – a victory he promise his infant son shortly after he was born.
Khalilov has always been one of the toughest, most game fighters on ONE Championship’s roster. After all, he took on former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his debut in February 2021 on short notice.
He even stepped up to fight ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in July 2023 at ONE Fight Night 12. So fans can’t question his heart.
But after the birth of his son, fighting took on a whole new meaning for him. Khalilov no longer fought for pride or amusement. The 32-year-old wanted to show his son what it meant to be one of the best strikers in the world.
In fact, he dreams of presenting his young family with a ONE World Title.
“Yes, I’m very happy because I have a new baby. My son, Malik. He was born one year ago. And I told him, I will bring a win for you. But two times I lost. And this fight, it was more important for me because I want to be a champion for him, number one,” he said.
“This win was for my family, my son, my beautiful wife, and my country also. This time, I represent two countries, Russia and Azerbaijan, because every time people ask me. You know, my father is from Azerbaijan, but my home country is Russia. That’s why this win is also for Azerbaijan and my country Russia, and we’ll see what’s next.”
Tagir Khalilov impressed by Liao Shixu, predicts bright future for him in ONE Championship
Tagir Khalilov has faced some of the very best in the world in his time with ONE Championship. So his word holds some merit when it comes to predicting the future stars of the promotion.
At only 19 years old, Liao is one of the youngest fighters on the roster. He proved that by going all three rounds with the veteran in Khalilov.
With that said, “Samingpri” praised the Chinese standout for the skill set he showed in his promotional debut.
And if Liao continues on his current trajectory, Khalilov believes his recent for can go a long way in ONE Championship.
“This kid is so young, and he has a big future in his career. He has a chance to be a champion also. He has a big heart. I know Chinese [athletes] are very good fighters,” he said.
“They have a good heart. They have a good chin. It’s true. I hit him hard.”
