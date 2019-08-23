Scott Coker updates on negotiations with Cris Cyborg

The president of Bellator, Scott Coker, is making his loyalty to Cyborg known, as he claims she is the female GOAT.

The former UFC featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg, is currently a free agent after being released from her UFC contract. Her last fight was a win against formerly undefeated fighter Felicia Spencer (7-1) at UFC 240. Her contract release signalled rising tensions between her and Dana White.

According to Coker, Bellator is in the negotiation phase with Cyborg (21-2) and her manager, Audie Attar. The president told MMA Junkie:

“We’ve been talking to Audie since we got the official letter from her that she was released (by the UFC),” he said.

“So, we try to make sure we have all the i’s dotted. (Because otherwise,) then you get the lawsuits…We are in discussions with Audie and I’m sure he’s in discussions with two to three people about trying to make a deal for Cyborg.”

Cris Cyborg and Scott Coker built a working relationship when Cyborg was fighting in Strikeforce, prior to her UFC career. In the eyes of Coker, Cyborg’s Strikeforce championship reign solidified her as the greatest female fighter of all time:

“Let’s face it,” Coker said. “I don’t care what anybody says. Me speaking about the female divisions that basically Strikeforce created in mixed martial arts when nobody else would do it, she is the GOAT of female MMA – period.”

“Because you beat Muhammad Ali doesn’t make you Muhammad Ali, is how I feel. I saw her fight when she was 24, 25, 26. Those are years Cyborg was fighting for me, and she was just a beast. I wish we could rewind those tapes and check it out, because she’s a killer. She’s still a killer. But for me to say that she’s not the greatest of all time and someone else is? That’s ridiculous.”

Do you consider Cris Cyborg the GOAT?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/23/2019.