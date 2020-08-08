Pros react after Michael Chandler KO’s Benson Henderson at Bellator 243

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler squared off with Benson Henderson for a second time in tonight’s Bellator 243 event.

In the pairs first encounter back at Bellator 165 in November of 2016, it was Chandler who emerged victorious by way of split-decision.

The former UFC lightweight champion, Benson Henderson, entered tonight’s event headliner on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Myles Jury.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler was looking to build off the momentum of his latest knockout victory this past December. In addition, the longtime Bellator standout had to deal with the pressure of his looming free agency.

Things really could not have gone any better for Chandler this evening. The former Bellator title holder was able to land a early left hook which sent Benson crashing to the canvas.

Michael Chandler will now enter free agency on a two-fight winning streak, with both of those victories coming via first round stoppage.

Check out how the pros reacted to Chandler defeating Henderson below:

Man @MikeChandlerMMA in the @ufc would be 🔥🔥🔥 hope all goes well now 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 8, 2020

LFG @MikeChandlerMMA just came up large . Nice 1st round finish @MmaSanford 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Fl2yivSdM — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 8, 2020

Chandler vs Felder — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2020

Wowww huuuuge win @MikeChandlerMMA !!!!! Love it — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) August 8, 2020

More reactions to Michael Chandler defeating Benson Henderson:

Chandler is a bad man, that was impressive — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 8, 2020

Wow @MikeChandlerMMA just made himself a lot of money in free agency! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 8, 2020

Good night of fights @BellatorMMA !! That left hand from @MikeChandlerMMA was CLEAN!!#Bellator243 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) August 8, 2020

