Bellator 243 Results: Michael Chandler KO’s Benson Henderson (Video)

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson squared off with Michael Chandler for a second time in tonight’s Bellator 243 main event.

The pair of lightweight standouts first met at Bellator 165 in November of 2016 with Chandler emerging victorious by way of split decision.

Since their first fight, Benson Henderson had put together a four fight win steak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Myles Jury at Bellator 227.

As for former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, the soon to be free agent entered tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum of his knockout victory over Sidney Outlaw this past December.

Tonight’s Bellator 243 event did not last long. Michael Chandler was able to land a left hook just moments into the contest which sent Benson Henderson crashing to the canvas.

Check out Chandler’s spectacular knockout below:

The left hand put Benson Henderson down and then @MikeChandlerMMA finished it from there 😤 (via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/VCRKrMWSQH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2020

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom August 7, 2020