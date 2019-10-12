Dillon Danis purchases BJJ classes for bullied child

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) has extended a generous offer to a child who is the recent victim of bullying.

‘El Jefe’ took to Twitter yesterday afternoon with a video showcasing a child getting bullied by his peers.

Danis captioned the video with the following message to his followers:

these videos break my heart nobody should have to go though this, if anyone knows how to contact him i wanna get him into martial arts immediately #fuckbullies pic.twitter.com/Mz5vEHj8Qo — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 11, 2019

“These videos break my heart nobody should have to go though this, if anyone knows how to contact him I wanna get him into martial arts immediately #fuckbullies” – Dillon Danis wrote.

Apparently someone who saw the Tweet was able to put Danis in touch with the young man.

The Bellator standout took to social media this afternoon where he shared the following update for fight fans.

small gestures go a long way ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/rgfyXYXOlk — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 12, 2019

“I wanna pay for a membership to the closest jiu jitsu gym nearest to you if you are interested.” Dillon Danis said to the boy in a private message.

“For real? Wow.” the child responded.

“Yea of course, that video broke my heart my man sorry you had to go through that but I got your back let’s do this.” replied Danis.

While ‘El Jefe’ has rattled the nerves of some fight fans due to his past antics on social media, there is no denying that this latest activity has been very positive. Bullying is a severe problem across North America and something no child should be forced to endure.

The undefeated welterweight, Dillon Danis, has gone 2-0 under the Bellator banner scoring first round submission victories over opponents Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey.

Danis’ next opponent has not yet been announced by the promotion.

Dillon recently claimed that he had signed a contract to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul, but nothing has been officially announced at this time.

What do you think of Dillon Danis taking a stance against bullying? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019