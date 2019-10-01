Dillon Danis aims low in latest shot at Ben Askren

Dillon Danis has been keeping busy on social media.

Last week, he alleged that he’s set for a fight against YouTube star Jake Paul. This week, he’s targeting UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren.

The Bellator talent called out the UFC fighter with a crude meme. See it below.

This comes a week after Ben Askren mocked Danis for his withdrawal from ADCC.

Dillon Danis is keen on making a cross-promotional fight happen between himself and Ben Askren. Bellator has accomplished cross-promotional bouts with RIZIN and BAMMA, but a co-promoted bout with the UFC would be a first.

“You know’s crazy? I feel like this cross-promotion thing is getting closer and closer and I really think that it’s gonna happen,” he said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show recently. “I really think that me and Ben Askren are gonna fight. I really do think so. I think it’s gonna happen for some reason.”

According to Danis, the ball is now in Askren’s court, so his meme is surely another provocation.

“I was talking to Scott Coker and they were talking about cross-promotion and he’s open to doing it with the UFC. I really think that if Ben Askren wants to do, it it’s gonna happen. So I think it’s on him.”

Askren is yet to respond to Danis’ latest jab, but he has targeted Danis in the past. He also claimed he is open to a grappling match against the young talent in the future.

“At this point, it’s my MMA career [I’m focused on],” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “When I am done with that if I chose to take part in a grappling contest it would be Dillion Danis.

“Obviously, he challenged me to a grappling match,” he added. “After my MMA career that’s something I would definitely do.”

Askren last fought in July when he took on Jorge Masvidal and ended up on the wrong-end of a record-shattering, five-second knockout. He’s now looking ahead to his next fight. He will collide with Demian Maia at UFC Singapore on October 26.

Perhaps somewhere down the road he’ll also have the opportunity to settle his beef with Dillon Danis.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/1/2019.