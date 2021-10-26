UFC Vegas 41 rankings update: Jon Jones slips in men’s P4P ranks

The UFC rankings have been updated following this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, and Jon Jones has slipped in the men’s P4P rankings.

Jones did not fight at UFC Vegas 41, but he was recently in the news for a legal issue. Jones also hasn’t fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 257 in February 2020. With Jones being so inactive, the UFC rankings panelists have decided that he should be moved down in the rankings. In the latest edition of the UFC’s P4P rankings, Jones has slipped down to No. 4 behind Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski, and Israel Adesanya. Jones could always move back up in the rankings, but he would have to take a fight first, and that won’t be happening until his legal issues are all cleared up. So for now, Jones is the No. 4 P4P men’s UFC fighter.

In addition to Jones moving down in the men’s P4P ranks, there was also another significant change in the other men’s divisions. At middleweight, Marvin Vettori moved up to No. 2 in the division following his win over Paulo Costa. Ironically, the fight took place at 205lbs but Vettori still moved up in the 185lbs rankings. Costa, meanwhile, dropped several slots and is all the way back at No. 5 in the division following the loss.

The women’s divisions also saw a huge move in the rankings when former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk was taken out of them. With Jedrzejczyk out of the top-15 in the women’s P4P rankings, it was Mackenzie Dern who took her spot in them. In the women’s strawweight division, it was Brianna Van Buren who took the spot of Jedrzejczyk. Ironically, Van Buren has also been inactive, having not fought since June 2020.

What do you think about Jon Jones slipping in the UFC men’s P4P rankings?