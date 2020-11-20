Coaches suspended and their fighter fined after breaching COVID-19 protocol before Bellator 253

Henri Hooft and Greg Jones have been suspended after breaching COVID-19 protocol prior to last night’s Bellator 253 event.

The two men were seen breaking quarantine by training with their fighter Bellator 253 co-main event fighter Jason Jackson in the lead-up to his fight against Benson Henderson, and as a result, both Hooft and Jones have been suspended for three months by Mohegan Tribe Athletic Department of Athletic Regulation head Mike Mazzulli.

Jackson was also fined $1,000 for his role in the matter, with MMA reporter Jason Floyd posting the following statement from the aforementioned Mazzulli.

Here’s some news from #Bellator253: Henry Hooft and Greg Jones, who were in the corner of Jason Jackson have been suspended for 3 months and fined $500 for violation of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations COVID-19 protocols. Statement from Mike Mazzulli ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jTIOZ7Ndi6 — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) November 20, 2020

“It came to the attention of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations that Henri Hooft and Greg Jones did not adhere to the quarantine requirements so, therefore, they will be suspended for 3 months and fined $500 by the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations for violation of the COVID-19 protocols,” Mazzulli said in a statement after Bellator 253. “It should be noted that both Hooft and Jones tested negative for COVID-19 before working the corner of Jason Jackson. In today’s environment, it’s a serious violation and will not be tolerated in the future. If either of the corners had tested positive for COVID-19, Jackson’s fight tonight against Benson Henderson would have been canceled.”

During a brief interview with MMA Junkie, Mazzulli wasn’t quite so respectful in comparison to his official statement.

“It’s erroneous (and) disrespectful to Bellator and the industry in general,” Mazzulli told MMA Junkie immediately following the conclusion of the Bellator 253 news conference.” I don’t care who you are when it comes to a trainer. I wouldn’t expect Randy Couture (to break protocol). I wouldn’t expect (anybody) to do this. It’s a public health issue. They were wrong and that’s what they get.”