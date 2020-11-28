Video | Female bantamweight Darina Madzyuk TKO’s 529-pound man in MMA fight

Remember when BJ Penn said that “size doesn’t matter in MMA”, well Darina Madzyuk proved that to be the case in her fight with a 529-pound man.

The cross-gender bout took place at a recent event in Russia titled “Our Business” and featured Darina taking on a super-heavyweight blogger in Grigory Chistyakov.

Despite being outweighed by 390-pounds, Darina Madzyuk was able to defy the odds and earned a stoppage victory.

The fight started with the massive male in Chistyakov pushing his opponent up against the cage. Once there, it appeared that the super-heavyweight was attempting to secure some type of headlock. However, after Madzyuk avoided being caught up in any type of submission, the referee stepped in to separate the fighters due to a lack of action.

Upon restart Darina decided to let her fist fly which immediately paid off when she stunned Grigory with a strike. After a few follow up punches the 500+ pounder in Chistyakov hit the canvas. Madzyuk quickly followed up with some ground and pound which eventually resulted in her male opponent tapping out from strikes.

Check out Highlights from Darina’s incredible circus fight win below (via Caposa on Twitter):

Wasn't sure about posting this, but decided I'd be failing you all if I didn't Darina Madzyuk (139lb) vs. Grigory Chistyakov (529lb) From a recent event called "OUR BUSINESS" (Наше Дело) in Russia. I don't know what to say. God have mercy on us all. https://t.co/rphOHnmbto pic.twitter.com/kwdNMT61JH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 28, 2020

Following the disappointing outcome, Grigory Chistyakov issued the following statement.

“After this fight, I will start to train actively,” said Chistyakov his loss to Darina Madzyuk (via RT Sport). “I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Nastya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach.”

Then, reliving his defeat, he said, philosophically, “It happened. She hit me fine and I fell. Although she is small … I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and than I didn’t know what to do.

Do you think cross-gender fights should be allowed in mixed martial arts? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 27, 2020