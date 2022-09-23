Bellator 285 Results: Yoel Romero TKO’s Melvin Manhoef (Video)

Tonight’s Bellator 285 event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Yoel Romero and Melvin Manhoef.

Romero (14-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Alex Polizzi this past May at Bellator Paris. That victory snapped a four-fight losing skid for ‘The Soldier of God’, as Romero had previously suffered a string of decision defeats to Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Israel Adesanya and Phil Davis.

- Advertisementss -

Meanwhile, Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1 MMA) will be taking to the cage for the final time in his storied career this evening in Dublin. ‘No Mercy’ last competed in November of 2020, where he suffered a TKO loss Corey Anderson. Prior to that, the feared Dutch striker was coming off back-to-back wins over Yannick Bahati and Kent Kauppinen.

Round one begins and Manhoef misses with a low kick attempt. Yoel Romero answers with a nice kick to the body and then a left hand. Another low kick to left hand sends Manhoef down to the canvas. Romero jumps on top of him and begins raining down some ground and pound. Manhoef scrambles to get back to half guard position. Big elbows from ‘The Soldier of God’. He looks to lock up a submission. He pins the left arm of Melvin Manhoef and looks to crank the hold. ‘No Mercy’ is able to buck and escape. Romero still in top position and working from half guard. He moves to full mount but the horn sounds to end round one.

- Advertisement -

Round two begins and Mevlin Manhoef comes forward with a combination. Yoel Romero blocks the punches and feints with a takedown attempt. A nice low kick lands for Manhoef. Romero leaps in with a left and that appears to stun the Dutch fighter. Yoel feints with a body kick and gets countered with a left hook. Manhoef with a combination. He loads up on a right hand but misses the mark. Yoel Romero with a left hand and then shoots in for a takedown. Manhoef escapes and scrambles off the cage. Romero catches him with a body kick. Less than a minute remains in round two. Romero with a right uppercut. He chases after Melvin and lands a good left. That appeared to rock the Dutchman. Romero continues to press forward but the horn sounds to end the round.

The third and final round begins and Yoel Romero comes forward quickly with a big combination. Melvin Manhoef answers with a clean shot to the body. He attempts a 1-2 but Romero blocks it and lands an uppercut. The Cuban shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He immediately passes to half guard and begins to work some left hands. Romero postures up and begins raining down some heavy shot. Good rights and lefts from ‘The Soldier of God’. Ninety seconds remain. More shots from Romero and this one is all over!

- Advertisement -

Official Bellator 285 Result: Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Romero fight next following his TKO victory over Manhoef this evening at Bellator Dublin? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -