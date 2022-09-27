Islam Makhachev responds after Michael Chandler suggests his praise is premature

Islam Makhachev has used social media to laugh off recent criticism from fellow UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will finally attempt to capture the UFC lightweight championship when he battles Charles Oliveira for the strap in a highly-anticipated main event clash.

Alas, one of the biggest critiques of Makhachev in recent times has been the quality of his opposition, which is something Michael Chandler noted during an interview with MMA Fighting.

“Nothing against Islam, you say he looks great, you say he looks unbeatable at times, but he hasn’t really fought anybody,” Chandler stated. “That’s really the truth. He beat No. 14 and then he beat Dan Hooker, who was on a three or four-fight losing streak. Now people will say, ‘well, one of your wins was against Dan Hooker, what are you talking about?’ I fought Dan Hooker at a different time. He had just gone 25 minutes with Dustin Poirier, who at that time was the No. 2 lightweight on the entire planet.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “I’m not saying that [Islam] not that good. We just can’t say that he’s that good yet. It’s premature praise…To make Islam the favorite in that fight is somewhat crazy, I think. Maybe that’s me sticking up for Charles, because watching Charles, seeing what he’s done resurrecting his career, somewhat of a ‘couldn’t be relied on, up-and-down, win some, lose some, journeyman’ to now a very dominant champion on a win streak — he’s definitely one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.”

In response, Makhachev had the following to say.

Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line🤐 https://t.co/DXPrf3A9dX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 26, 2022

Chandler returns to action at UFC 281 when he meets Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

What are your thoughts on this Islam Makhachev vs Michael Chandler feud?

