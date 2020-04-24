Ariel Helwani absolutely roasts Bellator’s Dillon Danis on social media

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis took to social media earlier today where he proclaimed that the next time he sees Ariel Helwani, he plans on dropping him.

The jiu-jitsu standout, Danis, took to Twitter with the following message for the popular ESPN journalist.

“Next time I see Ariel Helwani.” Dillon Danis captioned the video.

Helwani was quick to respond to Danis’ tweet, and when he did, he connected with a serious low blow on the Bellator fighter.

You connecting with a punch let alone dropping someone? Well, I guess there really could be a first time for everything — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2020

Dillon Danis has gone a perfect 2-0 since making his mixed martial arts debut under the Bellator banner in April of 2018.

During that stretch, ‘El Jefe’ has scored first round submission victories over opponents Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey.

While Dillon Danis is unquestionably a superb grappler, his standup game still leaves much to be desired, as noted by Helwani.

With that said, the Bellator standout has been working his striking with good friend and teammate Conor McGregor in recent months, meaning his standup skills are likely evolving.

Danis would later take to Twitter where he asked fight fans who they would like to see him scrap next.

when i come back who should i fight first? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 24, 2020

Bellator has currently postponed all of their future events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When the organizations fight schedule will resume remains unknown at this time.

