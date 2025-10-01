Belal Muhammad targets Conor McGregor in hilarious reaction to UFC Qatar fight news

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad apparently didn’t get his desired opponent for his return to the Octagon.

Just days away from UFC 320 in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White broke some fight news surrounding the promotion’s inaugural event in Qatar on November 22nd. A lightweight main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker was made official, and Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry was slated for the co-main event of the card.

This will mark Muhammad’s first fight since losing the UFC welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 by unanimous decision. Before the defeat to Maddalena, Muhammad was on an 11-fight unbeaten streak with victories over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Stephen Thompson.

Muhammad vs. Garry is a massive fight in the UFC welterweight division. Ahead of the upcoming title fight between Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, the Muhammad/Garry winner could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

Belal Muhammad wanted Conor McGregor at The White House before Ian Machado Garry fight announced

In recent years, Muhammad has ramped up his trash talk outside of the Octagon, targeting the likes of Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman. After falling to Maddalena, Muhammad seemed linked to a matchup with Usman, but fight talks failed to materialize.

Muhammad had another big name in mind for his Octagon return, as McGregor prepares for his own planned comeback at The White House next summer.

In a recent Instagram post, Muhammad shared his first remarks since the UFC Qatar co-main event was announced.

“I asked for McGregor at the White House but this will do,” Muhammad posted.

McGregor is planning his return from a five-year hiatus from competition at the UFC’s planned card at The White House next June. Michael Chandler has been a top name tossed around to be McGregor’s opponent for his comeback fight.

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to fight at UFC 303 last summer, before McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury. Chandler has fought twice since the UFC 303 cancellation, losing to Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett.