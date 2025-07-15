UFC 318 commentator admits calling Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight will be emotional
There may not be a dry eye at the UFC 318 commentary desk for Dustin Poirier’s final bout.
Poirier is set to end his pro MMA career on Saturday. “The Diamond” will take on a familiar foe in Max Holloway. Poirier is 2-0 against “Blessed” and he’s hoping to end his career with a third victory over Holloway.
One UFC Hall of Famer who will be calling the action admits that it will be difficult keeping his emotions in check.
Daniel Cormier on Calling Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight
Daniel Cormier will be on commentary duties for Dustin Poirier’s last fight. Cormier told MMAJunkie.com that this might be the most difficult fight to call in his broadcasting career.
“It’s one that I hate that we’re having to do, because Dustin’s been so important to martial arts, but everybody has their time,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “I’m lucky enough to be there when it happens and be right next to the octagon or in the octagon when it happens. I’ve had to do some pretty emotional ones before in my career, but I think this one will probably be the hardest because I met Dustin way back after I beat Jeff Monson.
“I ran into him at a gym in Lafayette, and to see what he’s become, it’s outstanding. Everybody has their time. I’m just happy Dustin understands when his number has been called and when it’s time to walk away, that he can be comfortable with the decision he’s making. He’s got the red carpet rolled out for him fighting at home, it doesn’t get better than that.”
Cormier will be joined by Jon Anik and Paul Felder at the desk. Joe Rogan will not be on commentary, which is rare for a pay-per-view event in the United States.
