Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: ‘Why not add more?’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad would like to see his fighting home add more weight classes.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout

Muhammad is aware that many have debated about adding more weight classes to the top MMA promotion for years now. One of the popular talking points within the MMA community at one time was whether or not a 165-pound weight class should be added. UFC CEO Dana White has shut down the addition of more weight classes, but some wonder what the stance is now that TKO has taken over.

Muhammad is in favor of additional divisions.

Belal Muhammad In Favor of New Weight Classes

Belal Muhammad recently answered questions from fans in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “Remember The Name” was asked for his take on whether or not the UFC should introduce newer weight classes.

“Do I think the UFC needs more weight classes? I do,” Muhammad said. “I think that there’s a lot of guys that are just stuck in that middle zone from 155 to 170, 170 to 185. There’s a lot of in-betweeners. I think it’ll give guys more opportunities to fight longer, to fight multiple times a year. The weight cut kills a lot of people. I know a lot of guys that kill themselves, but even if you add weight classes I think higher guys are going to try to go lower. It’s still going to be a bunch of mess, but you’re going to get a lot more title fights. So, why not add more weight classes.”

Thus far, there hasn’t been much indication that the UFC will add newer divisions anytime soon. White once went as far as saying the addition of a 165-pound weight class will never happen as long as he’s involved.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad UFC

