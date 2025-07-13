Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: ‘Why not add more?’

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad would like to see his fighting home add more weight classes.

Muhammad is aware that many have debated about adding more weight classes to the top MMA promotion for years now. One of the popular talking points within the MMA community at one time was whether or not a 165-pound weight class should be added. UFC CEO Dana White has shut down the addition of more weight classes, but some wonder what the stance is now that TKO has taken over.

Muhammad is in favor of additional divisions.

