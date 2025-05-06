Belal Muhammad expects to “drown” Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315: “I’m going to dominate”

By Cole Shelton - May 6, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes his pace and pressure will be too much for Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad is looking to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he takes on Della Maddalena on Saturday in Montreal. Entering the fight, Muhammad is a sizeable favorite, and he has confidence he will be able to not only beat Della Maddalena, but will finish the Aussie.

“For me, I don’t think this fight will go the distance. I’m going to dominate Jack, I’m going to beat him in the striking, I’m going to take him to the deep end of the ocean and drown him. I’m going to finish him, and I’m going to show the world I’m the best welterweight ever,” Muhammad said on UFC Countdown.

Belal Muhammad is known for his cardio and being able to bring guys into deep waters, which appears to be the plan at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena.

Belal Muhammad believes he’s a better striker than Jack Della Maddalena

Not only does Belal Muhammad expect to drown Jack Della Maddalena with his pace, but he expects to dominate him with his striking.

Muhammad believes his boxing and striking and underrated and plans to show he is the better striker of the two at UFC 315.

“I’ve fought all these styles, and I’ve dominated all these guys, there hasn’t been a close fight for me. I dominated Gilbert Burns, who was the best grappler in the division,” Muhammad said. “I just outstruck Leon Edwards, who was supposedly the best striker in the UFC. Jack’s another guy that people are saying can beat me, can knock me out, he has the best boxing in the division. So, I’m approaching the fight like I’m fighting the best version of Jack. For me, now it’s showing Jack, I see your boxing, but I have better striking, I have every advantage over him, you haven’t see anybody who fights like me.”

Belal Muhammad is 24-3 and one NC and coming off a decision win over Leon Edwards to win the belt. Muhammad is on a 11-fight unbeaten streak with his last loss coming in 2019.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad UFC

Related

Petr Yan

Former UFC champ Petr Yan to take big step down in competition for next fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 6, 2025
Dana White, UFC 315
UFC

UFC 315 ticket sales are a disaster just days ahead of time: 'No one gives a f**k

BJ Penn Staff - May 6, 2025

The UFC is set to return to Montreal, Quebec, Canada this Saturday. The card may not be the home run the promotion hoped for.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena vows to come out "guns blazing" against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to get KO win

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena plans to come out aggressively against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Bo Nickal UFC Des Moines loss
Reinier de Ridder

Bo Nickal admits he got 'exposed' in devastating UFC loss to Reinier de Ridder

BJ Penn Staff - May 6, 2025

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal got his first taste of defeat in MMA last Saturday, suffering a devastating TKO loss to Reinier De Ridder. He is not shying away from the experience.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Don't expect Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad to squash beef anytime soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 6, 2025

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad aren’t even close to squashing their beef.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Injured UFC star reveals infection prior to devastating loss in Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 6, 2025
Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier concerned after top UFC prospect suffers first loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 6, 2025

Daniel Cormier has some concerns after a once-unbeaten UFC star suffered his first loss.

Bo Nickal
Josh Thomson

Former MMA champion advises the UFC to cut ties with Bo Nickal for a little bit: “You need to go, you need to tighten up everything”

Harry Kettle - May 6, 2025

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has a pretty interesting point of view regarding UFC’s potential stance on Bo Nickal.

Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot slams Benoit Saint-Denis for allegedly turning him down as new UFC 315 opponent: “Grow some balls!”

Harry Kettle - May 6, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot has slammed Benoit Saint-Denis for reportedly turning him down as a new opponent for UFC 315.

Cory Sandhagen, Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo

What's next for Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Des Moines?

Cole Shelton - May 6, 2025

The UFC was in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3, for UFC Des Moines. In the main event, bantamweight contenders threw down as Cory Sandhagen took on Deiveson Figueiredo in a pivotal bout.