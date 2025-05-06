Belal Muhammad expects to “drown” Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315: “I’m going to dominate”

Belal Muhammad believes his pace and pressure will be too much for Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Muhammad is looking to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he takes on Della Maddalena on Saturday in Montreal. Entering the fight, Muhammad is a sizeable favorite, and he has confidence he will be able to not only beat Della Maddalena, but will finish the Aussie.

“For me, I don’t think this fight will go the distance. I’m going to dominate Jack, I’m going to beat him in the striking, I’m going to take him to the deep end of the ocean and drown him. I’m going to finish him, and I’m going to show the world I’m the best welterweight ever,” Muhammad said on UFC Countdown.

Belal Muhammad is known for his cardio and being able to bring guys into deep waters, which appears to be the plan at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena.