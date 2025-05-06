Belal Muhammad expects to “drown” Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315: “I’m going to dominate”
Belal Muhammad believes his pace and pressure will be too much for Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.
Muhammad is looking to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he takes on Della Maddalena on Saturday in Montreal. Entering the fight, Muhammad is a sizeable favorite, and he has confidence he will be able to not only beat Della Maddalena, but will finish the Aussie.
“For me, I don’t think this fight will go the distance. I’m going to dominate Jack, I’m going to beat him in the striking, I’m going to take him to the deep end of the ocean and drown him. I’m going to finish him, and I’m going to show the world I’m the best welterweight ever,” Muhammad said on UFC Countdown.
Belal Muhammad is known for his cardio and being able to bring guys into deep waters, which appears to be the plan at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena.
Belal Muhammad believes he’s a better striker than Jack Della Maddalena
Not only does Belal Muhammad expect to drown Jack Della Maddalena with his pace, but he expects to dominate him with his striking.
Muhammad believes his boxing and striking and underrated and plans to show he is the better striker of the two at UFC 315.
“I’ve fought all these styles, and I’ve dominated all these guys, there hasn’t been a close fight for me. I dominated Gilbert Burns, who was the best grappler in the division,” Muhammad said. “I just outstruck Leon Edwards, who was supposedly the best striker in the UFC. Jack’s another guy that people are saying can beat me, can knock me out, he has the best boxing in the division. So, I’m approaching the fight like I’m fighting the best version of Jack. For me, now it’s showing Jack, I see your boxing, but I have better striking, I have every advantage over him, you haven’t see anybody who fights like me.”
Belal Muhammad is 24-3 and one NC and coming off a decision win over Leon Edwards to win the belt. Muhammad is on a 11-fight unbeaten streak with his last loss coming in 2019.
