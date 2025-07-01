Belal Muhammad questions if Kamaru Usman truly wants to fight him amid beef

Muhammad Says Usman Is Avoiding Him

MMAJunkie.com recently caught up with Belal Muhammad during “International Fight Week.” The former UFC Welterweight Champion insists that his next bout should be against Kamaru Usman, but it appears the feeling isn’t mutual.“I think fighting Kamaru Usman (is what should happen),” Muhammad said. “He has to go through me. I’m still the No. 1-ranked guy. It was a war. It was Fight of the Night. If JDM is still the champion, who wouldn’t see that fight again? For me, all these guys (have) got to look to fight me.

“Kamaru Usman is acting like he deserves a heavyweight title fight after beating Buckley, who can’t wrestle, acting like he’s still the champion. I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re 1-3 out of your last four fights.’ You were saying, ‘When I see Belal, it’s on sight.’ So now you have a chance to make it on sight inside the cage, and you’re not doing it. He’s trying to stray away from it. At the end of the day, I’m still the No. 1 guy. So I think whoever fights me, the winner of that fight is going to get next.”

At a bare minimum, Usman proved that he isn’t over the hill with his unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley. If you ask “The Nigerian Nightmare,” he feels he’s destined to capture the 170-pound gold a second time before retiring. The question now is, who is next for Usman?