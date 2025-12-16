Belal Muhammad claims Islam Makhachev favors ‘easier matchup’ in Kamaru Usman over other top welterweights

By Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 322

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad accused Islam Makhachev of cherry picking opponents ahead of his first title defense.

Islam Makhachev won a second UFC title by defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision at UFC 322 last month. Makhachev, just months after vacating the lightweight belt, put on one of the most dominant performances of his career to dethrone Maddalena and win the welterweight championship.

After UFC 322, Makhachev turned his attention towards his first welterweight title defense. There are several worthy contenders, including Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov, who are on the verge of earning a title shot.

But Makhachev didn’t hesitate to point to former titleholder Kamaru Usman as his preferred next opponent. Usman, regarded by many as one of the greatest welterweights of all time, most recently defeated Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

One of Makhachev’s former training partners took a rare jab at the new welterweight champion for picking Usman over more deserving stars.

Belal Muhammad questions Islam Makhachev for picking an ‘easier’ matchup for first title defense

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Belal Muhammad weighed in on the current state of the welterweight division.

“When I look at the welterweight division, Islam being the champion, who do I think deserves it? Who do I think has earned it? Michael Morales for sure has earned it. But, we see Islam planting the seeds of Usman being the next guy, obviously they have the same manager. Manager’s planting seeds in his head for who it should be

“Do I think Usman is an easier matchup for him? Of course. The guy fought one time in three years, he’s 1-3…you can talk, say whatever you want, [Usman] turned down the fight and I don’t think that should warrant a title fight when you say no to fights.

“Call me a hater, I’m just looking at the division from a different lens,” Muhammad continued. “If it is Morales, I think me and Usman make the most sense. I’ve wanted that fight, asked for it, we’ll see if we get it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev Kamaru Usman UFC Videos

Related

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Francis Ngannou and Dana White at the UFC 270 press conference

Chael Sonnen shares unique take on Dana White/Francis Ngannou alleged physical confrontation at the height of UFC beef

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor will not fight at UFC White House, predicts former MMA star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025

A former UFC title contender isn’t sold on Conor McGregor fighting on the White House card.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan reveals what he'd like to do after his MMA career ends

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken about what he would like to do once his mixed martial arts career comes to an end.

Daniel Cormier commentary
UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reveals what part of mixed martial arts he misses

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has spoken openly about what he misses from his mixed martial arts career.

UFC Mexico
UFC Mexico

Ailin Perez vs. Macy Chiasson bolsters UFC Mexico with clash of ranked bantamweights

Dylan Bowker - December 15, 2025

Ailin Perez and Macy Chiasson will throw down in Q1 of 2026, with both looking to further climb up the hierarchy of 135 pounds in the UFC.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje details 2026 plan: "The best way I can finish off my career"

Dylan Bowker - December 15, 2025
Yaroslav Amosov gets his hands wrapped backstage at UFC Vegas 112
Videos

Yaroslav Amosov scorches UFC athletes who compare fighting to war after Ukraine invasion: 'Shut up'

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

UFC welterweight and former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov is tired of hearing fighters compare their career to war.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 112
Manel Kape

What's next for Manel Kape and Brandon Royval after UFC Vegas 112?

Cole Shelton - December 15, 2025

The UFC held its final card of 2025 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. In the main event, a pivotal flyweight bout went down as Manel Kape took on Brandon Royval in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones pose for a photograph at UFC 306
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira shares bad news on potential UFC White House fight vs. Jon Jones

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

It sounds like a potential showdown between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jon Jones at the White House has hit a dead end.

Kyoji Horiguchi celebrates after a win at UFC Qatar
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi set to face Top 5 flyweight in massive title eliminator at UFC Vegas 113

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi could secure another shot at the belt with a win in his upcoming fight.