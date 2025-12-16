Belal Muhammad claims Islam Makhachev favors ‘easier matchup’ in Kamaru Usman over other top welterweights

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad accused Islam Makhachev of cherry picking opponents ahead of his first title defense.

Islam Makhachev won a second UFC title by defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision at UFC 322 last month. Makhachev, just months after vacating the lightweight belt, put on one of the most dominant performances of his career to dethrone Maddalena and win the welterweight championship.

After UFC 322, Makhachev turned his attention towards his first welterweight title defense. There are several worthy contenders, including Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov, who are on the verge of earning a title shot.

But Makhachev didn’t hesitate to point to former titleholder Kamaru Usman as his preferred next opponent. Usman, regarded by many as one of the greatest welterweights of all time, most recently defeated Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

One of Makhachev’s former training partners took a rare jab at the new welterweight champion for picking Usman over more deserving stars.

Belal Muhammad questions Islam Makhachev for picking an ‘easier’ matchup for first title defense

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Belal Muhammad weighed in on the current state of the welterweight division.

“When I look at the welterweight division, Islam being the champion, who do I think deserves it? Who do I think has earned it? Michael Morales for sure has earned it. But, we see Islam planting the seeds of Usman being the next guy, obviously they have the same manager. Manager’s planting seeds in his head for who it should be

“Do I think Usman is an easier matchup for him? Of course. The guy fought one time in three years, he’s 1-3…you can talk, say whatever you want, [Usman] turned down the fight and I don’t think that should warrant a title fight when you say no to fights.

“Call me a hater, I’m just looking at the division from a different lens,” Muhammad continued. “If it is Morales, I think me and Usman make the most sense. I’ve wanted that fight, asked for it, we’ll see if we get it.”