The MMA community reacts to Ben Askren’s retirement

Ben Askren has decided to hang up the gloves.

The former ONE and Bellator welterweight title holder announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Unsurprisingly, this news generated some interesting reactions from the MMA community. See some of the first reactions below:

Ben Askren retires with a bizarre array of stats through his 3 UFC fights. He was out-landed 29-0 in sig. strikes in his first 2 fights, then absorbed 69 from Maia — the most Maia has ever landed in a single fight. He was also 1 of only 2 people to take Maia down 4 times https://t.co/C5BLmjoSCO — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) November 18, 2019

Unfortunate Askren didn't arrive in the UFC during his prime, I think he could have been far more successful. Still, his 3 fights in the UFC were very memorable. https://t.co/FYgixjSlGG — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) November 18, 2019

I'll never understand the people saying the UFC lost the DJ/Askren trade. DJ wanted out, and Askren gave us an entertaining year of fights. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 18, 2019

Ben Askren has retired from MMA. – Bellator MMA WW Champion (4 successful defenses)

– ONE Championship WW Champion (4 successful defenses) Congratzz to @Benaskren on a great career. pic.twitter.com/8wpwFxHcZ3 — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 18, 2019

The UFC over the last year-plus would not have been the same without @Benaskren, on several levels. In the end, he retires with a 19-2 record with title reigns in both Bellator and ONE Championship. Through it all, he spoke his mind and did it his way. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 18, 2019

Ben Askren accomplished some amazing things outside the UFC, and made the UFC exponentially more interesting when he finally arrived. Not bad for a boring wrestler. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) November 18, 2019

Usually I'd take any MMA retirement with a grain of salt, but getting a hip replacement is no joke. If this is it, it has been a fun ride. Askren did a great job of getting people to care, something which is becoming very rare in MMA. https://t.co/HB6QB3VDg3 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 18, 2019

I saw Ben Askren's (first) retirement fight in Singapore and I was unfortunately cageside for his KO too. The highs and lows. I've always liked Ben, he's refreshing to me. I will miss him fighting. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 18, 2019

Ben Askren made his UFC debut this year, after ONE Championship traded him to the promotion in exchange for long-time UFC flyweight king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

He won his first fight with the promotion — albeit in controversial fashion — submitting former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler with a bulldog choke in the first round. Unfortunately for Askren, that’s where his winning ways came to an end.

After a perfect 19-0 start to his MMA career, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in his next bout, and submitted by Demian Maia in his most recent fight — the fight that will go down as the last of his career.

Prior to joining the UFC, Askren went 7-0 in ONE Championship, where he was the welterweight champion. Highlights of his run with the Singapore-based promotion include wins over Shinya Aoki, former ONE welterweight champ Zebaztian Kadestam, and reigning ONE welterweight champ Kiamrian Abbasov.

Before joining ONE, Askren enjoyed a long and successful stint with Bellator MMA, where was also the welterweight champion. During his time with Bellator, he picked up wins over names like current Bellator welterweight champ Douglas Lima, former Bellator welterweight champ Andrey Koreshkov, Jay Hieron, and current UFC welterweight contender Lyman Good.

Ben Askren retires with a 19-2 overall record.

