Dominick Reyes not surprised by Jon Jones latest arrest, says the champ needs “real help”

Dominick Reyes believes UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones needs “real help” after his latest arrest.

This week, the light heavyweight champ entered a plea following his DWI arrest last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He released a statement this week, acknowledging his disappointing behavior. Reyes has also weighed in on Jones’ multiple run-ins with police.

“The arrest comes at no surprise to anyone; his pattern of habitual line stepping is apparent,” Reyes told FanSided. “I think he needs some real help.”

Reyes collided against Jones in the main event of UFC 247. Many fans believe Reyes won the closely contested bout. “The Devastator” wants a rematch opportunity, but he also feels he has earned the right to the title if Jones relinquishes the belt.

“I still know I was the better fighter that night,” he said.

“I want a rematch, but if he is out of the picture, I feel I have earned another title shot.”

With Jon Jones’ future in the sport put into question, light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz foresees a showdown against Dominick Reyes for the title.

“If they take away the belt (from Jones), or if the UFC decides to make an interim belt, I think in that situation I’d be fighting Reyes next,” he said. “And then the rematch with Thiago Santos. Of course, that’s only if Jones is out of the championship race.”

Jon Jones’ recent arrest and the ongoing threat of coronavirus means the next fight for the light heavyweight crown is undetermined. Reyes also weighed in on the impact of COVID-19 on his current training regime.

“Well, it hasn’t really impacted my training regime because most of my training is private as a championship contender,” he said. “It also helps that I have my own facilities.”

Do you agree with Dominick Reyes’ comments about Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/2/2020.