Anderson Silva calls UFC ‘terrible’ for preventing Georges St-Pierre from boxing, ‘You can’t hold a fighter’

Anderson Silva is set to make his boxing debut. In the meantime, the possibility for his fellow MMA legend in Georges St-Pierre to follow suit has been presented.

However, the UFC went ahead and blocked that from happening before the Canadian icon could even make a real decision – much to the dismay of Silva.

“I think it doesn’t make sense, especially because Georges did a lot for the sport, especially for UFC,” Anderson Silva told MMA Junkie during a Wednesday media event. “Why you hold the guy? This makes no sense.

“Georges is a fighter. You can’t hold a fighter. It’s the same if you take the lion in the jungle and put him inside a cage. The lion is going to die. You can’t do that. Nobody can do that. This makes no sense. This is terrible, terrible – completely terrible.”

St-Pierre has been retired since winning the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217 against Michael Bisping in November 2017. From 2020 to now, the boxing world has seen a serious surge when it comes to the more entertainment-driven aspect of content thanks to Logan and Jake Paul. With Oscar De La Hoya looking to get in on the action and make a comeback, “GSP” received an offer to welcome back the boxing legend.

The all-time MMA great has noted that the match would be “a dream come true” for him but one that won’t happen due to the UFC’s restrictions. As for Anderson Silva, he gets to live out his own dream when he makes his professional boxing debut.

“The Spider” will be welcomed to the squared circle by none other than Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19. The 46-year old Silva ends his MMA career having last suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Uriah Hall in October.