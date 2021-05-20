Jake Paul signs multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing, fight announcement coming soon

Jake Paul is leaving Triller Fight Club and has signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing.

Paul, the brash YouTuber turned boxer, had his past two fights under the Triller banner but was vocal about the fight he was doing one-fight deals and was a free agent. Now, however, according to ESPN, Paul has agreed to a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing.

“Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him,” Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s advisor told ESPN. “Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon.”

It should be noted that Floyd Mayweather is one of the main clients under Showtime Boxing who of course is boxing his brother, Logan. Jake Paul and Mayweather got into it at the press conference and both men hinted that a fight between them may happen, so perhaps that is one of the fights on his contract.

Although the news may be disappointing for Triller, Ryan Kavanaugh the CEO of Triller said they ran the course with Jake Paul and didn’t see a reason to put on any more fights.

“We love Jake,” Kavanaugh said. “I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. … I think for us, we’ve gone the distance with him that we can go. We won’t be doing any more Jake fights.”

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer and coming off a first-round TKO win over Ben Askren in April. Prior to that, he scored a second-round KO win over Nate Robinson. In his debut knocked out fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib in the first back in January of 2020. Who and when Paul will fight next is uncertain at this point.

What do you make of Jake Paul signing a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing?