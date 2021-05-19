Georges St-Pierre confirms Dana White stopped a potential boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya: “It would have been a dream come true”

Georges St-Pierre confirmed Dana White stopped a potential boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya, saying “It would have been a dream come true.”

GSP is happily retired from MMA right now, but we recently found out that he was apparently offered a boxing match in Triller against de la Hoya. However, reports suggested that UFC president White blocked the fight from happening. In fact, White said at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference that Triller has been contracting him but he doesn’t pick up their calls because he has no interest in working with them at all.

For GSP, however, hearing White saying “no” to a potential de la Hoya fight was disappointing. Speaking to Cinema Blend, GSP confirmed that he had a deal in place to fight de la Hoya with “a lot of the money” going to charity, but White nixed the bout.

“I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight. However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game,” St-Pierre said.

“However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard,” GSP said. “Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun.”

How do you think a boxing match between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar de la Hoya would go?