Anatoly Malykhin embraces career-first defeat ahead of ONE 173 rematch with Reug Reug: “Nothing is holding me back now”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2025
Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin transformed his darkest professional moment into renewed motivation. The former three-division ONE MMA World Champion believes losing his heavyweight crown actually restored the hunger that originally fueled his remarkable run.

Malykhin faces “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in their heavyweight title rematch at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 37-year-old Russian seeks to reclaim the belt he lost at ONE 169 last November in his first career defeat.

Most fighters struggle mentally after tasting defeat for the first time. Malykhin approached his loss differently, conducting detailed analysis to identify exactly what went wrong. The introspection revealed two critical mistakes that cost him his undefeated record and heavyweight championship.

Overthinking consumed Malykhin during his preparation for their first encounter. External voices convinced him that Kane possessed supernatural abilities, creating mental barriers that hindered his performance. The additional pressure led to overtraining that left his body unable to handle the increased workload.

Success as a three-division champ had gradually diminished Malykhin’s competitive fire. The achievements that should have motivated him instead created complacency. His first loss served as a harsh reminder that hunger separates great champions from ordinary fighters.

“These are the two mistakes. The first mistake I made was that I was overthinking. I thought that ‘Reug Reug’ could do something supernatural. Everyone around me was telling me this. I didn’t need to listen to anyone. I should have just done my job,” he said.

“Nothing is holding me back now. I’ve got the most important thing with me right now – the thirst and pleasure in enjoying what I do. Because in my recent fights, I was going into fights [in a rush], and that was my biggest mistake.”

Anatoly Malykhin discovers mental clarity through adversity

Anatoly Malykhin credits his defeat for forcing him to confront mental weaknesses he had previously ignored. The loss exposed how overthinking had become his greatest enemy, creating obstacles that didn’t exist in reality.

His transformation extends beyond physical conditioning to encompass complete mental reconstruction. The Russian powerhouse eliminated negative thought patterns that contributed to his overthinking problems. He rediscovered the discipline and focus that originally propelled him to success.

Malykhin now approaches training with renewed enthusiasm and purpose. The enjoyment factor returned after months of going through the motions. Every session carries deeper meaning as he prepares for the most important fight of his career.

“What I needed was exactly this: to gain mental strength, so my body would feel new. This defeat made me better. Now I am at my peak, both physically and mentally. I became sharper, I became smarter,” he said.

“Now, I’m a beast. I’m a beast on the hunt. I removed all this [negativity] from my head, and I’m simply enjoying every moment again.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anatoly Malykhin ONE Championship

Related

Jonathan Di Bella defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella describes new training partner Regian Eersel as "bigger version" of himself

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 14, 2025
ONE 173 press conference
ONE Championship

What went down at the ONE 173 press conference in Japan

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2025

Rukiya Anpo refuses to show respect for established kickboxing royalty. The three-time K-1 Champion believes his ONE Championship debut will mark the beginning of a new era in featherweight kickboxing.

Rodtang, Nong-O, and Christian Lee
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Nong-O Hama for vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2025

Rodtang Jitmuangnon seeks redemption against living legend Nong-O Hama in a Thai super-fight for vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title, while Christian Lee defends his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov in their highly anticipated rematch in Japan.

Decho
ONE Championship

Decho embraces Suriyanlek's knockout challenge at ONE Friday Fights 124: "I'm ready to rumble"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025

Decho Por Borirak refuses to be intimidated by Suriyanlek Por Yenying’s devastating finishing power. The 22-year-old rising contender believes his tactical preparation will overcome the veteran’s explosive striking arsenal in Friday’s main event showdown.

Suriyanlek
ONE Championship

Suriyanlek targets knockout at ONE Friday Fights 124 despite height disadvantage: "I'm confident in my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025

Suriyanlek Por Yenying believes his power advantage will overcome Decho Por Borirak’s physical dimensions. The veteran Thai striker seeks his 84th career victory against a dangerous opponent riding an eight-fight winning streak in Friday’s main event.

Alyse Anderson

Roster shake up: ONE Championship releases five fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025
Shadow
Shadow

Shadow replaces injured Tawanchai against Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn accepts a quick turnaround opportunity to face Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action. The Thai striker steps in after Tawanchai PK Saenchai withdrew from the originally scheduled bout due to injury.

Suriyanlek
ONE Championship

ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE Friday Fights 124 on September 12

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Suriyanlek Por Yenying headlines an action-packed card seeking his signature knockout finish against rising contender Decho Por Borirak. Nearly two dozen athletes battle for coveted $100,000 contracts and main roster opportunities at ONE Championship’s weekly showcase series.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali snaps losing streak with devastating shot: "Nobody can really take an elbow"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Johan Ghazali returned to the winner’s circle in emphatic fashion with a first-round TKO of Zakaria El Jamari. The 18-year-old American-Malaysian ended his two-fight losing streak with a devastating right elbow that dropped his opponent at 2:10 of the opening round.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo celebrates successful MMA transition: "This isn't just another day in the office"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2025

Tye Ruotolo exceeded expectations in his mixed martial arts debut against previously undefeated Adrian Lee. The ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion secured a second-round rear-naked choke submission that earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.