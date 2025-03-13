Alexander Volkanovski hopes to prove he can beat ‘new school’ Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski Still ‘The Great’ After UFC 314?

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Alexander Volkanovski discussed his plan to prove that his recent defeats do not indicate the end of his run as an elite fighter.

“I want to get that win back, but I also want to prove I can beat this new school,” Volkanovski said. “I want to do that with Ilia. He’s gone, but I can still do that with Lopes. Part of my comeback story is still that I can take out this new school. I still got these guys, trust me. So, that’s still good for my story. Lopes, young, hungry, he’s on a tear at the moment. Go out and do that, and be like, ‘Oh wow, Volk still got it.'”

Volkanovski is expected to eventually make his way to the UFC Hall of Fame, but he might just expedite the process if he can follow through on his comeback story. Jose Aldo is the only two-time UFC Featherweight Champion, and Volkanovski has a chance to join him in the history books.

Volkanovski is also three title fight wins away from breaking Aldo’s record. “The Great” has six UFC title fight victories, while Aldo has eight. If things go Volkanovski’s way at UFC 314, it’ll be interesting to see how long he sticks around as the defending champion.