Regian Eersel to face Alexis Nicolas in world title trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 13, 2025

A magnificent trilogy will take place on Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Regian Eersel

Live in U.S. primetime, reigning ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel will meet Alexis Nicolas in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles. The pair hope to settle the score in one of the most intriguing all-striking trilogies in recent times.

The lightweight standouts became instant rivals in 2024 when Nicolas joined the promotion. Eersel had won 11 consecutive bouts in ONE, accumulating both of the division’s kickboxing and Muay Thai belts.

“The Immortal” had defeated fierce competition in Dmitry Menshikov, Sinsamut Klinmee on two occasions, and German standout Arian Sadikovic to continue his unblemished run.

But Nicolas didn’t buy into the hype. He arrived as an unbeaten challenger in his debut at ONE Fight Night 21 last April. And he proved his worth by outstriking the Surinamese superstar across five rounds to capture the kickboxing gold and end Eersel’s seven-year unbeaten run.

Six months later in their sequel, Eersel exacted revenge on the French star in his best performance yet. He outstruck and outpaced his nemesis for 15 minutes to regain the throne.

The unanimous decision now ties the scores at one win apiece and sets up an emphatic trilogy inside Lumpinee Stadium with all bragging rights on the line.

“Save the date,” Eersel wrote on Instagram.

“We are going to bring violence!”

Regian Eersel promises to leave no doubts at ONE Fight Night 30

Two-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel dominated the promotion for 11 straight outings. But that changed when Alexis Nicolas arrived.

The Frenchman disrupted “The Immortal” one’s reign, stripping him of the lightweight kickboxing crown after five rounds.

Before that, many critics considered Eersel one of the top dogs in the pound-for-pound rankings conversations. However, the loss to Nicolas in April last year challenged his positioning.

So when he faces his arch-rival 12 months after their first meeting, Eersel looks to assert his dominance all over again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

How Rodtang's childhood struggles created an elite Muay Thai superstar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 12, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane a “very different” fighter ahead of world title rematch with Superlek at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane has a point to prove at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE 172: Rodtang dedicates upcoming Takeru super-fight to son 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

For the first time in Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s life, fighting isn’t just about him anymore.  

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues targets Phetjeeja in battle of atomweight world champions 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained her gold in emphatic fashion this past weekend. The Brazilian is remaining is fight mode, though, as she stalks a bigger challenge down the road. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Rising Thai star gunning for future showdown with Superlek 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

Rising Thai striker Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon continued punching his way up the ONE Championship ranks. And the youngster is determined not to stop until he has the attention of a true sporting great. 

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo reveals what it was like training Georges St-Pierre 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 9, 2025
Tawanchai
Tawanchai

Tawanchai reminds younger fighters on the come up to "be diligent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 9, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has wowed fans since arriving in 2021. He’s always been expected to achieve greatness, but he feels he’s only scratched the surface of his potential.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

For reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, fame didn’t come easily. It followed a body of work stemming from over 170 fights. But it also wasn’t something he was ever fully prepared for.  

Kiamran Nabati
ONE Championship

Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex suspended from ONE after testing positive for banned substances

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

ONE Championship has struck down the hammer on two of its Muay Thai fighters following positive tests for banned substances.   

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unshaken by late-notice change of opponent at ONE Fight Night 29 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

The road to ONE Fight Night 29 hasn’t been the smoothest for reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. But she remains undeterred and unshaken. 