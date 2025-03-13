Regian Eersel to face Alexis Nicolas in world title trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30

A magnificent trilogy will take place on Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Live in U.S. primetime, reigning ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel will meet Alexis Nicolas in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles. The pair hope to settle the score in one of the most intriguing all-striking trilogies in recent times.

The lightweight standouts became instant rivals in 2024 when Nicolas joined the promotion. Eersel had won 11 consecutive bouts in ONE, accumulating both of the division’s kickboxing and Muay Thai belts.

“The Immortal” had defeated fierce competition in Dmitry Menshikov, Sinsamut Klinmee on two occasions, and German standout Arian Sadikovic to continue his unblemished run.

But Nicolas didn’t buy into the hype. He arrived as an unbeaten challenger in his debut at ONE Fight Night 21 last April. And he proved his worth by outstriking the Surinamese superstar across five rounds to capture the kickboxing gold and end Eersel’s seven-year unbeaten run.

Six months later in their sequel, Eersel exacted revenge on the French star in his best performance yet. He outstruck and outpaced his nemesis for 15 minutes to regain the throne.

The unanimous decision now ties the scores at one win apiece and sets up an emphatic trilogy inside Lumpinee Stadium with all bragging rights on the line.

“Save the date,” Eersel wrote on Instagram.

“We are going to bring violence!”