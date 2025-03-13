Regian Eersel to face Alexis Nicolas in world title trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30
A magnificent trilogy will take place on Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Live in U.S. primetime, reigning ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel will meet Alexis Nicolas in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles. The pair hope to settle the score in one of the most intriguing all-striking trilogies in recent times.
The lightweight standouts became instant rivals in 2024 when Nicolas joined the promotion. Eersel had won 11 consecutive bouts in ONE, accumulating both of the division’s kickboxing and Muay Thai belts.
“The Immortal” had defeated fierce competition in Dmitry Menshikov, Sinsamut Klinmee on two occasions, and German standout Arian Sadikovic to continue his unblemished run.
But Nicolas didn’t buy into the hype. He arrived as an unbeaten challenger in his debut at ONE Fight Night 21 last April. And he proved his worth by outstriking the Surinamese superstar across five rounds to capture the kickboxing gold and end Eersel’s seven-year unbeaten run.
Six months later in their sequel, Eersel exacted revenge on the French star in his best performance yet. He outstruck and outpaced his nemesis for 15 minutes to regain the throne.
The unanimous decision now ties the scores at one win apiece and sets up an emphatic trilogy inside Lumpinee Stadium with all bragging rights on the line.
“Save the date,” Eersel wrote on Instagram.
“We are going to bring violence!”
Regian Eersel promises to leave no doubts at ONE Fight Night 30
Two-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel dominated the promotion for 11 straight outings. But that changed when Alexis Nicolas arrived.
The Frenchman disrupted “The Immortal” one’s reign, stripping him of the lightweight kickboxing crown after five rounds.
Before that, many critics considered Eersel one of the top dogs in the pound-for-pound rankings conversations. However, the loss to Nicolas in April last year challenged his positioning.
So when he faces his arch-rival 12 months after their first meeting, Eersel looks to assert his dominance all over again.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship