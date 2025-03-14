Alexander Volkanovski admits having self doubt ahead of UFC 314 return

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has admitted to having some self doubt ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 314.

When it comes to the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski is one of the best of all time at 145 pounds. He has achieved some truly remarkable things throughout the course of his career, including defeating Max Holloway three times. Oh, and he also gave Islam Makhachev the toughest fight of his UFC run at lightweight.

RELATED: UFC icon predicts Islam Makhachev’s next UFC lightweight title challenger

However, after a knockout loss at the hands of Ilia Topuira, Volkanovski is looking for redemption. At UFC 314, he will compete for the vacant title when he locks horns with Diego Lopes. While many are hoping he gets the job done, nobody really knows what to expect from him.

Ahead of that fight, Volkanovski has spoken about some of the inner doubts he’s had in the lead-up to fight night.