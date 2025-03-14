Alexander Volkanovski admits having self doubt ahead of UFC 314 return
UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has admitted to having some self doubt ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 314.
When it comes to the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski is one of the best of all time at 145 pounds. He has achieved some truly remarkable things throughout the course of his career, including defeating Max Holloway three times. Oh, and he also gave Islam Makhachev the toughest fight of his UFC run at lightweight.
However, after a knockout loss at the hands of Ilia Topuira, Volkanovski is looking for redemption. At UFC 314, he will compete for the vacant title when he locks horns with Diego Lopes. While many are hoping he gets the job done, nobody really knows what to expect from him.
Ahead of that fight, Volkanovski has spoken about some of the inner doubts he’s had in the lead-up to fight night.
Volkanovski gets honest
“You are going to ask yourself like, ‘All right, this is unfamiliar territory, an unfamiliar feeling. Have you lost it? What’s going on? You must not want it anymore,’” Volkanovski said in an interview with ESPN.
“I was like, ‘No, not really. I remember that I have accepted that I’m having the break, but have you accepted that you’re done? ‘No, I haven’t. I’ll be back. I’ll flip the switch, but will you flip the switch?’ You know, you ask yourself these questions, but I always answer, ‘Relax, when the time comes, you will flip the switch. Don’t worry.’ But I guess you won’t know until you decide to do that.”
“There were questions: Am I going to be able to flip the switch? Am I going to be the same guy once I flip that switch?” Volkanovski said. “We found out early because we started camp nice and early that we would. We’re kicking ass in the gym right now. The weight is ahead of schedule, and we’ve still got plenty of time.”
“I’m going to get the belt back, I’m going to defend, and that’s just going to add to my legacy and add to the story,” Volkanovski said.
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
