UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev takes a shot at Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has taken a shot at current heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Ever since winning the belt last weekend, we’ve seen a real shift from Magomed Ankalaev – or should we say ‘Big Ank’. His team seems to be focused on building his image on social media and for the most part, that seems to be working. Alas, while he did defeat Alex Pereira, the expectation is that we’ll see a rematch sooner rather than later.

In his exploits on X, Ankalaev has focused his attention on ripping into just about everyone he can. Regardless of whether or not they’re in his division, he has made sure to make a lot of noise.

In his recent tweets, Ankalaev has focused on Jon Jones, who many believe is currently ducking a unification fight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 14, 2025