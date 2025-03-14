UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev takes a shot at Jon Jones

By Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has taken a shot at current heavyweight king Jon Jones.

AI Image of Magomed in front of mountains

Ever since winning the belt last weekend, we’ve seen a real shift from Magomed Ankalaev – or should we say ‘Big Ank’. His team seems to be focused on building his image on social media and for the most part, that seems to be working. Alas, while he did defeat Alex Pereira, the expectation is that we’ll see a rematch sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev reveals negotiations are already underway for rematch with Alex Pereira: “We are ready”

In his exploits on X, Ankalaev has focused his attention on ripping into just about everyone he can. Regardless of whether or not they’re in his division, he has made sure to make a lot of noise.

In his recent tweets, Ankalaev has focused on Jon Jones, who many believe is currently ducking a unification fight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running

— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 14, 2025

BIG ANK TIME stop running https://t.co/6PkY4TE3rG

— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 14, 2025

Ankalaev goes after Jones

“Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running”

“BIG ANK TIME stop running”

Jon Jones is seemingly in talks to fight Tom Aspinall later this year. For Ankalaev, there’s every chance that he could consider a shift up to heavyweight at some point in the future.

Do you believe there is a chance that Magomed Ankalaev will eventually make a move up to the heavyweight division? If he does, is there any world in which he takes on either Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of light heavyweight as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan expects Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title next

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025
Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results: Good news for Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

The UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there were three scale fails.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira's coaches believe he defeated Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC star Alex Pereira’s coaches are of the belief that he should’ve had his hand raised against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski admits having self doubt ahead of UFC 314 return

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has admitted to having some self doubt ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 314.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith explains why UFC Kansas City is his retirement fight: "It's final"

Cole Shelton - March 13, 2025

Anthony Smith has confirmed his UFC Kansas City fight against Mingyang Zhang will be his final fight.

Andrei Arlovski

Andrei Arlovski set for first fight since leaving the UFC at Dirty Boxing 1

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025
Donald Trump, Conor McGregor
Donald Trump

Donald Trump praises Conor McGregor during recent meeting with Irish prime minister: "Best tattoos I've ever seen"

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump recently offered praise of UFC star Conor McGregor during a meeting with the Irish prime minister.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant interested in UFC return after Austin Vanderford's recent debut: "I took it for granted"

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

Former UFC women’s strawweight contender Paige VanZant is interested in a return to the cage.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 103
Manel Kape

Manel Kape dismisses eye poke 'excuse' in recent win over Asu Almabayev: "I was beating him"

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape doesn’t want to hear any excuses about his fight with Asu Almabayev.

Jon Jones, Logan Paul, Canelo Alvarez, UFC, boxing, WWE
UFC

Report: TKO plotting 'mega card' featuring UFC, boxing and WWE

BJ Penn Staff - March 13, 2025

Combat sports fans could soon be offered a smorgasbord of action the likes of which we have never seen before, featuring UFC, boxing and WWE all in one night.