UFC commentator explains why he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t strike with Alex Pereira
One future UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t want to see Magomed Ankalaev strike with Alex Pereira.
Ankalaev will challenge “Poatan” for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The big talking point going into the UFC 313 main event on March 8 is whether or not Pereira can thwart the takedowns of his next challenger. Ankalaev is well-rounded, but it’s his grappling that many believe will be a stern test for Pereira.
While Ankalaev has said he’d have no problem striking with Pereira, retired UFC legend Dominick Cruz hopes that comment is just a smokescreen.
Dominick Cruz Wants Ankalaev to Test Pereira With Grappling
During an interview with Helen Yee, Cruz made it clear that he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t pressure himself into proving a point with his striking. He wants to see how Pereira fares against a high-level grappler (via MMAJunkie).
“And he says he’s going to strike, but I hope not to be honest because you want to see Pereira really challenged, and I think the best way that Ankalaev can challenge him is by mixing the striking and the wrestling together. There’s a beauty to see alone in just that, mixing of the two arts rather than I’m just going to wrestle him, or I’m just going to strike with him. I think that’s the key to beating somebody like Pereira.”
“Poatan” has insisted that he’ll be ready for the wrestling of Ankalaev. Pereira had a taste of adversity when it comes to grappling back in 2023. “Poatan” had to defend takedowns from Jan Blachowicz at high altitude, and he managed to score a split decision win. Ankalaev figures to give Pereira his toughest test to date, but some feel he could be lured into a trap if he truly wants to keep the fight standing.
