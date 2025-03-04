UFC commentator explains why he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t strike with Alex Pereira

Dominick Cruz Wants Ankalaev to Test Pereira With Grappling

During an interview with Helen Yee, Cruz made it clear that he hopes Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t pressure himself into proving a point with his striking. He wants to see how Pereira fares against a high-level grappler (via MMAJunkie).

“And he says he’s going to strike, but I hope not to be honest because you want to see Pereira really challenged, and I think the best way that Ankalaev can challenge him is by mixing the striking and the wrestling together. There’s a beauty to see alone in just that, mixing of the two arts rather than I’m just going to wrestle him, or I’m just going to strike with him. I think that’s the key to beating somebody like Pereira.”

“Poatan” has insisted that he’ll be ready for the wrestling of Ankalaev. Pereira had a taste of adversity when it comes to grappling back in 2023. “Poatan” had to defend takedowns from Jan Blachowicz at high altitude, and he managed to score a split decision win. Ankalaev figures to give Pereira his toughest test to date, but some feel he could be lured into a trap if he truly wants to keep the fight standing.

