Melissa Croden responds after receiving praise from UFC champion Alex Pereira ahead of her Octagon debut

Alex Pereira recently gave Melissa Croden some props and the UFC debutant was quite enthusiastic about it. Melissa Croden will clash with Tainara Lisboa at UFC Vancouver on October 18th. Croden appeared on MMA Canada to touch on her clash with the Brazilian mixed martial artist as well as some recent feedback from another prolific South American fighter.

Alex Pereira had some complimentary things to say about Croden’s archery skills in a video showcased on the UFC Canada Instagram page. ‘Poatan’ has generated some viral clips in the past showcasing his aptitude at archery so it seemed apropos to have him comment on the footage of the Canadian combatant.

When asked how she felt about that video circulating online regarding the UFC light heavyweight champion praising her proficiency with the bow and arrow, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

“It was really cool [laughs]. I was [laughs]; Yeah, it’s kind of like you get a little bit of imposter syndrome cuz like I’m just me being me. To get recognized by someone that you look up to as a fighter, it’s just, it’s weird. It’s like [laughs] I’m not used to that kind of attention. So, but then at the same time, I’m also used to being around really famous fighters.” “Like when I went to the PI, you get used to seeing these people that you see on on TV when they fight and it just becomes kind of part of your life. It’s not really any big deal because you know they’re just people. They’re just regular people. But when it’s like; becomes a media thing, it kind of changes your feeling on it.”

Alex Pereira praise is great but “a fight’s a fight” and “the world still spins”, per Croden

As she kept expounding upon her thoughts on the Alex Pereira feedback and her mindset heading into this first foray in the octagon, Croden continued [via MMA Canada],