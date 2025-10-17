“Jon Jones was scared of [Francis] Ngannou”, “took the Stipe Miocic exit”, per PFL fighter

By Dylan Bowker - October 16, 2025
Francis Ngannou Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou received a lot of praise from one of the surging PFL Africa fighters, who he helms over in a chairman role for that PFL branch.

Karim Henniene is the fighter in question who touched on this subject ahead of his fight with Boule Godogo at PFL Africa 3 on October 18th. Henniene appeared on MMA Canada to address some of the discussion around Francis Ngannou not being cageside for the last card Henniene competed on. This, despite Ngannou’s role as PFL Africa chairman which created some public friction between Ngannou and the promotion.

When asked if he felt any kind of disappointment that ‘The Predator’ wasn’t in attendance for his last PFL Africa fight and if he had any thoughts on Ngannou’s absence during that Summer card, Henniene said [via MMA Canada],

“Not at all. Honestly, I don’t care. You know, I think I’ve already faced the most stressful event. You know, as I can say, it was Unified MMA when I fought on the card when there was Dana White Looking For a Fight. So, Dana White and the whole UFC team was there. So this time I was really stressful cuz obviusly all MMA fighters they all dream to be in the UFC obviously.”

“So knowing that actually the matchmakers and the UFC president will be there at my fight at Unified that was stressful. But otherwise it’s not like he’s the UFC president or someone who can change my life you know. He’s just the baddest man on the planet. Obviously, Francis Ngannou is like the best fighter, the most scariest fighter, but he’s no UFC president or he doesn’t have the ability to, you know, change my life like Dana White could.”

“So, yeah, fighting in front of Dana White was definitely the most stressful thing I’ve ever done. So, after that, it doesn’t matter which fighter is watching my fight, you know. I’ve trained with already the best fighters like, you know, from Rafael Fiziev to Georges St. Pierre. I train with those guys. So, I’m no fanboy, you know, I really like; I appreciate those guys, what they did for the sport.”

“I’m like, it’s just, you know, it’s just a guy who’s watching the fight and is that he’s there or not. It doesn’t change nothing to my performance, you know. And no, it doesn’t stress me or I don’t care if he’s there or not. But obviously I respect his record. I respect everything he did for the sport, you know, and especially him. Francis Ngannou have like one of the craziest story in MMA.”

“From, you know, traveling from Cameroon to France, you know, been homeless and ended up the biggest UFC superstar, the heavyweight champ. So, I have a lot of respect for him, but that he’s there watching my fight. I know it doesn’t change nothing to me. But yeah, this time he will be there and, obviously I’ll be happy that he’ll be watching my fight and obviously I want a picture with him because, yeah, he’s the man.”

Francis Ngannou scared Jon Jones into exiting MMA, per Henniene

When referencing that he got a photo with Dana White at that referenced Unified MMA card in Toronto, in the context of how he needs to get a photograph with Ngannou now, Henniene stated [via MMA Canada],

“Yeah, obviously. Yeah. Yeah, perfect. Francis Ngannou is literally the scariest man on the planet. In my belief, Jon Jones was scared of Ngannou. Definitely see, he was f***ing like putting everybody in another stratosphere, a universe with his f***ing uppercut like he did to [Alistair] Overeem, Stipe Miocic. Nah, Francis Ngannou was the scariest puncher in the entire MMA world, you know.”

“So, I think Jon Jones was scared. Jon Jones haven’t knocked out anyone in like 10 years, you know. So obviously he was scared of Francis Ngannou that’s why he took the Stipe Miocic exit. So yeah, Francis Ngannou is the scariest man on this planet. So it will be an honor to get a picture with him.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Alex Pereira UFC Walkout

Melissa Croden responds after receiving praise from UFC champion Alex Pereira ahead of her Octagon debut

Dylan Bowker - October 16, 2025
Kamaru Usman, UFC, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Kamaru Usman shares lofty 'dream scenario' to end UFC career

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a dream scenario to end his career.

Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207
UFC

Ronda Rousey shares eye-opening reaction to latest UFC comeback rumors: "Never really done"

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey responded to the swirl of recent rumors surrounding a potential return to the Octagon in 2026.

Umar Nurmagomedov enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 311
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov's coach cites 'extreme pressure' UFC star is under ahead of UFC 321 return

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov faces ‘extreme pressure’ at UFC 321, according to his longtime coach.

Kevin Holland, UFC
Mike Malott

Kevin Holland vows to f**k 's**t up' against Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2025

Kevin Holland is planning on making some noise at UFC Vancouver.

Alex Pereira UFC press conference

Alex Pereira has solidified legendary status, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 16, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev celebrates UFC win
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Vancouver star questions Khamzat Chimaev's callout of Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 16, 2025

A UFC Vancouver headliner believes Khamzat Chimaev’s callout of Alex Pereira could just be for show.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo would "rather get into stripping than do BKFC"

Dylan Bowker - October 15, 2025

Henry Cejudo would rather align his path to being something akin to an Only Fans content creator rather than to sign up to compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev face off just minutes before their fight at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev

'He'd quit!'...Alex Pereira scoffs at Magomed Ankalaev's injured rib he suffered weeks before UFC 320 revenge

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t buying what Magomed Ankalaev is selling in the weeks after UFC 320.

Davey Grant
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Davey Grant eager to be the 'bad guy' against Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: 'I'm looking to knock him out'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025

Davey Grant is excited to go into enemy territory on Saturday at UFC Vancouver.