UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results: Good news for Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze

The UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there were three scale fails.

Taking center stage in the main event of this Saturday’s card inside the UFC Apex will be two middleweights vying to show they can break into elite status. Marvin Vettori steps back inside the Octagon for the first time since 2023 when he takes on Roman Dolidze. Both men made use of the extra pound allowance for non-title fights, clocking in at 186 pounds each.

Things are a bit dicey when it comes to the UFC Vegas 104 co-headliner. Chidi Njokuani missed weight for his scheduled welterweight collision against Elizeu Zaleski, who made the contracted weight at 171 pounds. Njokuani wasn’t the only main card fighter who botched on weigh-in day. Diyar Nurgozhay tipped the scales at 210.5 pounds, which is well over the light heavyweight limit. His opponent, Brendson Riberio, made weight at 205.5 pounds.

