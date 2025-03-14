UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results: Good news for Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

The UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there were three scale fails.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in

Taking center stage in the main event of this Saturday’s card inside the UFC Apex will be two middleweights vying to show they can break into elite status. Marvin Vettori steps back inside the Octagon for the first time since 2023 when he takes on Roman Dolidze. Both men made use of the extra pound allowance for non-title fights, clocking in at 186 pounds each.

Things are a bit dicey when it comes to the UFC Vegas 104 co-headliner. Chidi Njokuani missed weight for his scheduled welterweight collision against Elizeu Zaleski, who made the contracted weight at 171 pounds. Njokuani wasn’t the only main card fighter who botched on weigh-in day. Diyar Nurgozhay tipped the scales at 210.5 pounds, which is well over the light heavyweight limit. His opponent, Brendson Riberio, made weight at 205.5 pounds.

UFC Vegas 104: Full Weigh-in Results

There was also a mishap on the scale involving a preliminary fighter. Josias Musasa missed weight for his bantamweight clash against Carlos Vera. Musasa clocked in at 136.5 pounds.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)
  • Chidi Njokuani (172.25)* vs. Elizeu Zaleski (171)
  • Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
  • Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)
  • Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)* vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
  • Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann (249)
  • SuYoung You (136) vs. A.J. Cunningham (136)
  • Carlos Vera (136) vs. Josias Musasa (136.5)*
  • Stephanie Luciano (116) vs. Sam Hughes (116)
  • Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima (126)
  • Josiane Nunes (136) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)
  • Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125)

*- Fighter missed weight

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for live UFC Vegas 104 coverage throughout Saturday night. You’ll be getting live results and video highlights on the homepage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Marvin Vettori Roman Dolidze UFC

