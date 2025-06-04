Alex Pereira shuts down retirement talk, vows to return to UFC action soon

Alex Pereira will not be retiring despite claims from his recent foe.

Pereira last stepped inside the Octagon on March 8 for the main event of UFC 313. “Poatan” was hoping for a successful title defense against Magomed Ankalaev, but it wasn’t meant to be on that night. Ankalaev took the light heavyweight gold via unanimous decision.

A couple of months after the fight, a social media post on Pereira’s X account lashing out at the UFC turned plenty of heads. Pereira has since insisted his account was hacked. Ankalaev claimed what’s really going on is that Pereira is riding off into the sunset.

Not so fast, says “Poatan.”

