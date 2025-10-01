Jaosuayai vows to halt Akif Guluzada’s rise through the ranks ahead of ONE Fight Night 36

Height advantages mean nothing when fists carry knockout power. Just ask Thai destroyer Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, who refuses to let a 4-inch deficit intimidate him against undefeated Azerbaijani sensation Akif Guluzada.

Jaosuayai faces Guluzada in flyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The #5-ranked Thai contender battles the 20-year-old riding a perfect 4-0 promotional record after earning his six-figure contract by demolishing Puengluang Baanramba in January.

Guluzada’s technical wizardry caught attention when he dominated Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 31 in May. His signature flair combined with dangerous spinning elbows creates problems for opponents.

The Thai striker studied Guluzada’s style extensively. Those spinning elbows combined with sharp combinations dazzle crowds, but battle-tested veterans have survived everything elite competition can unleash.

The Sor Dechapan representative believes experience trumps flashy techniques when championship-level pressure arrives.

“I’ve seen his fighting style before. He fought with Puengluang, and it was a close and exciting fight. He has good boxing and a dangerous spinning elbow,” he said.

“I’ve been fighting Muay Thai for a while now, so I think it will be hard for him to use those kinds of moves to finish me.”

Jaosuayai dismisses size disadvantage

Jaosuayai obliterated Nakrob Fairtex in 52 seconds at ONE Fight Night 32 in June. That devastating left head kick against the similarly tall opponent provides confidence facing the 5-foot-9 Guluzada.

Size matters less than precision when knockout artists collide. The Thai contender sees no reason to worry despite giving up several inches.

Mutual respect transformed into genuine animosity during fight week. Jaosuayai finds himself confused by unexpected tension, claiming he never initiated trash talk first.

That friction guarantees explosive exchanges. Both men carry finishing instincts beyond mere rankings.

“I might be at a height disadvantage, but I think he’s about the same size as Nakrob, so I’m not worried. I’m not scared of him in a Muay Thai fight, no matter how big he is,” he said.

“I think there’s an 80 percent chance this fight won’t go the distance. He’s confident in his power, and I’m confident in my Muay Thai skills. If he comes forward, that would be great because I love fighting against guys who do that. It would make it easy for me.”