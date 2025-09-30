UFC legend explains why Alex Pereira will get revenge vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Dustin Poirier is supremely confident in Alex Pereira’s chances to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight belt at UFC 320.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will get his desired immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev this Saturday at UFC 320 in Las Vegas. Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 comes just months after Ankalaev handed Pereira the lone light heavyweight defeat of his career at UFC 313 by decision.

After a mostly innocuous buildup to their first fight at UFC 313, tensions between Ankalaev and Pereira have skyrocketed in recent days. Ankalaev is extremely confident that he’ll not only defeat Pereira in their rematch, but do it dominantly with a potential stoppage.

Despite Ankalaev’s team downplaying Pereira’s power in recent days, his elite kickboxing gives him a puncher’s chance at dethroning the new UFC light heavyweight champion. One UFC legend thinks Pereira will rewrite history this weekend and exact his revenge.

Dustin Poirier predicts an Alex Pereira KO win at UFC 320

In a recent interview on The Bohnfire podcast, Dustin Poirier shared his surprising prediction for the UFC 320 main event.

“Alex being an underdog in any fight, I think, is a good bet because this guy can change the fight at any moment,” Poirier said. “I honestly think Alex is going to get his hand raised.