Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future if he’s able to win the belt.

Later this year, Islam Makhachev is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. He will be aiming to become the latest fighter to win world titles in two weight classes in the promotion, and he’ll be doing so in what many people consider to be the toughest fight of his career – including Khabib Nurmagomedov.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev’s career

Of course, for Makhachev, it’s easy to look ahead to what the future could look like if he wins the title. There are so many interesting possibilities out there for him as champion at 170 pounds with the division looking as stacked as it has in a long time. Alas, he also can’t afford to look past Della Maddalena, who put on an incredible performance to win the belt from Belal Muhammad.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov listed a few possible names that Makhachev could face if he does wind up winning the belt.