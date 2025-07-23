Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future if he’s able to win the belt.
Later this year, Islam Makhachev is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. He will be aiming to become the latest fighter to win world titles in two weight classes in the promotion, and he’ll be doing so in what many people consider to be the toughest fight of his career – including Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Of course, for Makhachev, it’s easy to look ahead to what the future could look like if he wins the title. There are so many interesting possibilities out there for him as champion at 170 pounds with the division looking as stacked as it has in a long time. Alas, he also can’t afford to look past Della Maddalena, who put on an incredible performance to win the belt from Belal Muhammad.
In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov listed a few possible names that Makhachev could face if he does wind up winning the belt.
Khabib’s view on Makhachev’s welterweight future
“Who’s even left? There’s (Ian Machado) Garry, there’s Shavkat (Rakhmonov), there’s Kamaru (Usman)… Let’s just imagine hypothetically (Islam wins), I think Kamaru might show up, might be an option. It’s either Shavkat or Usman,” Khabib said.
It’s hard to find a boring match-up in the midst of all that. Either way, though, Makhachev has options – especially if Ilia Topuria remains champion at lightweight.
