Melvin Manhoef Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 32-15-1 NC(2)

Manhoef was born in Paramaribo, Suriname. When he was three years old his family moved to Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Manhoef played soccer during his youth, and was introduced to Muay Thai by his younger brother, Moreno.

Last Fight: Corey Anderson
Age: 45
Height 5'8"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: "No Mercy"
Nationality: Netherlands
Association: Mike's Gym
32 Wins
KO / TKO
29
90%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
3
9%
15 Losses
KO / TKO
6
40%
Submission
7
46%
Decisions
2
13%

Wiki Stats

Reach 71 in (180 cm)
Style Muay Thai
Team Manhoef Fight & Fitness (2012–present)Mike's Gym (2005–2012, 2017) Chakuriki Gym (1998–2005) Rock Gym (1995–1998)
Years active 1995–present (MMA) 1996–2017 (Kickboxing)

FAQ's

Melvin Manhoef next fight?
N/A
Melvin Manhoef last fight?
Melvin Manhoef lost their last fight against Corey Anderson by TKO (Elbows) on Nov. 05, 2020 at Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson.
Is Melvin Manhoef retired?
Melvin Manhoef last fought Corey Anderson 1 year 5 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Melvin Manhoef from?
Melvin Manhoef is from Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Has Melvin Manhoef ever been knocked out?
Melvin Manhoef has lost 6 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Elbows) from Corey Anderson on Nov. 05, 2020 at Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson
How long has Melvin Manhoef been fighting?
Melvin Manhoef has been fighting for a period of 24 years 11 months and 3 days, their first fight was on Dec. 02, 1995 at BOA - Battle of Amstelveen. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 12 minutes and 27 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Corey Anderson Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson
Nov/05/2020 		TKO (Elbows) Todd Anderson 2 2:34
win Yannick Bahati Bellator 230 - Carvalho vs. Nemkov
Oct/12/2019 		TKO (Punches) Kerry Hatley 1 2:29
win Kent Kauppinen Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Kevin MacDonald 3 5:00
loss Rafael Carvalho Bellator 176 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2
Apr/08/2017 		KO (Head Kick) Kevin MacDonald 4 3:15
loss Rafael Carvalho Bellator 155 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef
May/20/2016 		Decision (Split) John McCarthy 5 5:00
win Hisaki Kato Bellator 146 - Kato vs. Manhoef
Nov/20/2015 		KO (Punch) John McCarthy 1 3:43
NC Alexander Shlemenko Bellator 133 - Manhoef vs. Shlemenko
Feb/13/2015 		No Contest (Overturned by CSAC) John McCarthy 2 1:25
loss Joe Schilling Bellator 131 - Tito vs. Bonnar
Nov/15/2014 		KO (Punches) Mike Beltran 2 0:32
win Doug Marshall Bellator MMA - Bellator 125
Sep/19/2014 		KO (Punch) Jason Herzog 1 1:45
win Evangelista Santos GSF - Gringo Super Fight 10
Apr/27/2014 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:46
loss Mamed Khalidov KSW 23 - Khalidov vs. Manhoef
Jun/08/2013 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Tomasz Bronder 1 2:09
loss Brock Larson One FC 8 - Kings and Champions
Apr/05/2013 		Decision (Unanimous) Yuji Shimada 3 5:00
win Denis Kang Dream 18 - Special NYE 2012
Dec/31/2012 		KO (Knee to the Body) Kenichi Serizawa 1 0:50
win Ryo Kawamura One FC 6 - Rise of Kings
Oct/06/2012 		KO (Punch) Yuji Shimada 1 4:40
win Jae Young Kim Road FC 9 - Beatdown
Sep/15/2012 		Decision (Split) 3 5:00
NC Yoshiyuki Nakanishi One FC 3 - War of the Lions
Mar/31/2012 		No Contest (Both Fighters Cut by Clash of Legs) Yuji Shimada 1 2:08
loss Tim Kennedy Strikeforce - Feijao vs. Henderson
Mar/05/2011 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Mark Matheny 1 3:41
loss Tatsuya Mizuno Dream - Dream 15
Jul/10/2010 		Submission (Kimura) Moritaka Oshiro 1 7:38
loss Robbie Lawler Strikeforce - Miami
Jan/30/2010 		KO (Punches) Jorge Ortiz 1 3:33
win Kazuo Misaki K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2009
Dec/31/2009 		TKO (Punches) Kenichi Serizawa 1 1:49
loss Paulo Filho Dream 10 - Welterweight Grand Prix 2009 Final
Jul/20/2009 		Submission (Armbar) Samio Kimura 1 2:36
win Mark Hunt K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2008
Dec/31/2008 		KO (Punches) Samio Kimura 1 0:18
loss Gegard Mousasi Dream 6 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Final
Sep/23/2008 		Submission (Triangle Choke) Yuji Shimada 1 1:28
win Kazushi Sakuraba Dream 4 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Quarterfinals
Jun/15/2008 		TKO (Punches) Yuji Shimada 1 1:30
win Dae Won Kim Dream 3 - Lightweight Grand Prix 2008 Quarterfinals
May/11/2008 		TKO (Knees and Punches) Moritaka Oshiro 1 4:08
win Yosuke Nishijima K-1 - Premium 2007 Dynamite!!
Dec/31/2007 		TKO (Punches) Akira Okabayashi 1 1:49
win Fabio Silva K-1 HERO's - Tournament Final
Sep/17/2007 		TKO (Punches) Ryogaku Wada 1 1:00
win Bernard Ackah K-1 HERO's - Middleweight Tournament Opening Round
Jul/16/2007 		KO (Punches) Ryogaku Wada 1 2:13
loss Dong Sik Yoon K-1 HERO's - Dynamite!! USA
Jun/02/2007 		Submission (Armbar) Marcos Rosales 2 1:17
win Kazuo Takahashi K-1 - Hero's 8
Mar/12/2007 		TKO (Punches) Minoru Toyonaga 1 2:36
loss Yoshihiro Akiyama K-1 - Hero's 7
Oct/09/2006 		Submission (Armbar) Yoshinori Umeki 1 1:58
win Shungo Oyama K-1 - Hero's 7
Oct/09/2006 		TKO (Punches) Kenichi Serizawa 1 1:04
win Crosley Gracie K-1 - Hero's 6
Aug/05/2006 		TKO (Punches) Ryogaku Wada 1 9:12
win Ian Freeman Cage Rage 17 - Ultimate Challenge
Jul/01/2006 		KO (Punches) 1 0:17
win Shungo Oyama K-1 - Hero's 4
Mar/15/2006 		TKO (Cut) Ryogaku Wada 1 2:51
win Evangelista Santos Cage Rage 15 - Adrenalin Rush
Feb/04/2006 		KO (Punches) 2 3:51
win Fabio Piemonte Cage Rage 13 - No Fear
Sep/10/2005 		KO (Punches) 1 0:51
win Paul Cahoon CFC 4 - Cage Carnage
Jul/03/2005 		TKO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Bob Schrijber It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
Jun/12/2005 		Decision (Unanimous) 2 5:00
win Ladislav Zak QFN - Queens Fight Night
Apr/30/2005 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) 1 0:37
win Matthias Riccio Cage Rage 10 - Deliverance
Feb/26/2005 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:01
loss Rodney Glunder It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
May/20/2004 		KO (Punch) 2 4:43
win Slavomir Molnar HOH - Heaven or Hell
Apr/08/2004 		KO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Alexandr Garkushenko M-1 MFC - Russia vs. the World 5
Apr/06/2003 		TKO (Punches) Gilbert Yvel 1 6:57
loss Bob Schrijber 2H2H 6 - Simply the Best 6
Mar/16/2003 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:01
win Mika Ilmen It's Showtime - As Usual
Sep/29/2002 		KO (Punch) 1 0:28
win Paul Cahoon Rings Holland - Saved by the Bell
Jun/02/2002 		TKO (Corner Stoppage) 2 2:07
win Husein Cift Hoogwoud Fight Gala - Free Fight
Dec/15/2001 		KO (Punches) 1 N/A
draw Rodney Glunder Rings Holland - The Kings of the Magic Ring
Jun/20/1999 		Draw 2 5:00
win Jordy Jonkers BOA - Battle of Amstelveen
Dec/02/1995 		TKO (Palm Strike) 2 3:37
