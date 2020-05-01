Melvin Manhoef Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 32-15-1 NC(2)

FAQ's

Melvin Manhoef next fight? N/A

Melvin Manhoef last fight? Melvin Manhoef lost their last fight against Corey Anderson by TKO (Elbows) on Nov. 05, 2020 at Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson.

Is Melvin Manhoef retired? Melvin Manhoef last fought Corey Anderson 1 year 5 months and 28 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Melvin Manhoef from? Melvin Manhoef is from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Has Melvin Manhoef ever been knocked out? Melvin Manhoef has lost 6 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Elbows) from Corey Anderson on Nov. 05, 2020 at Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson