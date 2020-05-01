|Last Fight:
|Corey Anderson
|Age:
|45
|Height
|5'8"
|Weight
|205 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"No Mercy"
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Association:
|Mike's Gym
|Reach
|71 in (180 cm)
|Style
|Muay Thai
|Team
|Manhoef Fight & Fitness (2012–present)Mike's Gym (2005–2012, 2017) Chakuriki Gym (1998–2005) Rock Gym (1995–1998)
|Years active
|1995–present (MMA) 1996–2017 (Kickboxing)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Corey Anderson
|Bellator 251 - Manhoef vs. Anderson
Nov/05/2020
|TKO (Elbows)
|Todd Anderson
|2
|2:34
|win
|Yannick Bahati
|Bellator 230 - Carvalho vs. Nemkov
Oct/12/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|2:29
|win
|Kent Kauppinen
|Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kevin MacDonald
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Rafael Carvalho
|Bellator 176 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2
Apr/08/2017
|KO (Head Kick)
|Kevin MacDonald
|4
|3:15
|loss
|Rafael Carvalho
|Bellator 155 - Carvalho vs. Manhoef
May/20/2016
|Decision (Split)
|John McCarthy
|5
|5:00
|win
|Hisaki Kato
|Bellator 146 - Kato vs. Manhoef
Nov/20/2015
|KO (Punch)
|John McCarthy
|1
|3:43
|NC
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Bellator 133 - Manhoef vs. Shlemenko
Feb/13/2015
|No Contest (Overturned by CSAC)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:25
|loss
|Joe Schilling
|Bellator 131 - Tito vs. Bonnar
Nov/15/2014
|KO (Punches)
|Mike Beltran
|2
|0:32
|win
|Doug Marshall
|Bellator MMA - Bellator 125
Sep/19/2014
|KO (Punch)
|Jason Herzog
|1
|1:45
|win
|Evangelista Santos
|GSF - Gringo Super Fight 10
Apr/27/2014
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:46
|loss
|Mamed Khalidov
|KSW 23 - Khalidov vs. Manhoef
Jun/08/2013
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Tomasz Bronder
|1
|2:09
|loss
|Brock Larson
|One FC 8 - Kings and Champions
Apr/05/2013
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yuji Shimada
|3
|5:00
|win
|Denis Kang
|Dream 18 - Special NYE 2012
Dec/31/2012
|KO (Knee to the Body)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|1
|0:50
|win
|Ryo Kawamura
|One FC 6 - Rise of Kings
Oct/06/2012
|KO (Punch)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|4:40
|win
|Jae Young Kim
|Road FC 9 - Beatdown
Sep/15/2012
|Decision (Split)
|3
|5:00
|NC
|Yoshiyuki Nakanishi
|One FC 3 - War of the Lions
Mar/31/2012
|No Contest (Both Fighters Cut by Clash of Legs)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|2:08
|loss
|Tim Kennedy
|Strikeforce - Feijao vs. Henderson
Mar/05/2011
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Mark Matheny
|1
|3:41
|loss
|Tatsuya Mizuno
|Dream - Dream 15
Jul/10/2010
|Submission (Kimura)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|7:38
|loss
|Robbie Lawler
|Strikeforce - Miami
Jan/30/2010
|KO (Punches)
|Jorge Ortiz
|1
|3:33
|win
|Kazuo Misaki
|K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2009
Dec/31/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|1
|1:49
|loss
|Paulo Filho
|Dream 10 - Welterweight Grand Prix 2009 Final
Jul/20/2009
|Submission (Armbar)
|Samio Kimura
|1
|2:36
|win
|Mark Hunt
|K-1 - Dynamite!! Power of Courage 2008
Dec/31/2008
|KO (Punches)
|Samio Kimura
|1
|0:18
|loss
|Gegard Mousasi
|Dream 6 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Final
Sep/23/2008
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|1:28
|win
|Kazushi Sakuraba
|Dream 4 - Middleweight Grand Prix 2008 Quarterfinals
Jun/15/2008
|TKO (Punches)
|Yuji Shimada
|1
|1:30
|win
|Dae Won Kim
|Dream 3 - Lightweight Grand Prix 2008 Quarterfinals
May/11/2008
|TKO (Knees and Punches)
|Moritaka Oshiro
|1
|4:08
|win
|Yosuke Nishijima
|K-1 - Premium 2007 Dynamite!!
Dec/31/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|Akira Okabayashi
|1
|1:49
|win
|Fabio Silva
|K-1 HERO's - Tournament Final
Sep/17/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|Ryogaku Wada
|1
|1:00
|win
|Bernard Ackah
|K-1 HERO's - Middleweight Tournament Opening Round
Jul/16/2007
|KO (Punches)
|Ryogaku Wada
|1
|2:13
|loss
|Dong Sik Yoon
|K-1 HERO's - Dynamite!! USA
Jun/02/2007
|Submission (Armbar)
|Marcos Rosales
|2
|1:17
|win
|Kazuo Takahashi
|K-1 - Hero's 8
Mar/12/2007
|TKO (Punches)
|Minoru Toyonaga
|1
|2:36
|loss
|Yoshihiro Akiyama
|K-1 - Hero's 7
Oct/09/2006
|Submission (Armbar)
|Yoshinori Umeki
|1
|1:58
|win
|Shungo Oyama
|K-1 - Hero's 7
Oct/09/2006
|TKO (Punches)
|Kenichi Serizawa
|1
|1:04
|win
|Crosley Gracie
|K-1 - Hero's 6
Aug/05/2006
|TKO (Punches)
|Ryogaku Wada
|1
|9:12
|win
|Ian Freeman
|Cage Rage 17 - Ultimate Challenge
Jul/01/2006
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:17
|win
|Shungo Oyama
|K-1 - Hero's 4
Mar/15/2006
|TKO (Cut)
|Ryogaku Wada
|1
|2:51
|win
|Evangelista Santos
|Cage Rage 15 - Adrenalin Rush
Feb/04/2006
|KO (Punches)
|2
|3:51
|win
|Fabio Piemonte
|Cage Rage 13 - No Fear
Sep/10/2005
|KO (Punches)
|1
|0:51
|win
|Paul Cahoon
|CFC 4 - Cage Carnage
Jul/03/2005
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Bob Schrijber
|It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
Jun/12/2005
|Decision (Unanimous)
|2
|5:00
|win
|Ladislav Zak
|QFN - Queens Fight Night
Apr/30/2005
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|1
|0:37
|win
|Matthias Riccio
|Cage Rage 10 - Deliverance
Feb/26/2005
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:01
|loss
|Rodney Glunder
|It's Showtime - Amsterdam Arena
May/20/2004
|KO (Punch)
|2
|4:43
|win
|Slavomir Molnar
|HOH - Heaven or Hell
Apr/08/2004
|KO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Alexandr Garkushenko
|M-1 MFC - Russia vs. the World 5
Apr/06/2003
|TKO (Punches)
|Gilbert Yvel
|1
|6:57
|loss
|Bob Schrijber
|2H2H 6 - Simply the Best 6
Mar/16/2003
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:01
|win
|Mika Ilmen
|It's Showtime - As Usual
Sep/29/2002
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:28
|win
|Paul Cahoon
|Rings Holland - Saved by the Bell
Jun/02/2002
|TKO (Corner Stoppage)
|2
|2:07
|win
|Husein Cift
|Hoogwoud Fight Gala - Free Fight
Dec/15/2001
|KO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|draw
|Rodney Glunder
|Rings Holland - The Kings of the Magic Ring
Jun/20/1999
|Draw
|2
|5:00
|win
|Jordy Jonkers
|BOA - Battle of Amstelveen
Dec/02/1995
|TKO (Palm Strike)
|2
|3:37