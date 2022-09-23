Robbie Lawler reacts to news that his former opponent Melvin Manhoef will be retiring after Bellator 285

Robbie Lawler is reacting to the news that his former opponent Melvin Manhoef will be retiring after Bellator 285.

Manhoef (32-15 MMA) is going to hang up the gloves after his fight with Yoel Romero tonight at Bellator 285.

Manhoef and Lawler met way back in January of 2010 at Strikeforce Miami. The result was an impressive comeback knockout win for ‘Ruthless’.

Throwback to when Robbie Lawler collided with Melvin Manhoef in Strikeforce 😱 #MMA #Ruthless pic.twitter.com/oZYyrV1lC8 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 22, 2022

Manhoef, 46, is entering the cage tonight, September 23rd to meet Yoel Romero (14-6 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 285 which takes place in 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking with ‘MMA Junkie Radio’, Manhoef revealed that his upcoming fight with Romero is the last on his current Bellator contract saying:

“This is the last fight on the contract of Bellator. And yeah, if this fight is ended, then yeah, I think I’m going to call it quits, because I’m 46 years old, and I think it’s also time for the next generation.”

Concluding Manhoef said:

“So I still have it, so it’s a pain that it has to stop, but yeah, it is what it is. There’s a time for coming, and there’s a time to go. I’ve been doing this now for 28 or 29 years already.”

Lawler, during an interview with Eurosport Netherland commented on Manhoefs’ retirement saying:

Robbie Lawler on his old foe Melvin Manhoef calling it a career after his fight with Yoel Romero. pic.twitter.com/F0HLqwPRZM — KROMHAAN (@DennisKornman) September 23, 2022

“He’s (Manhoef) had a hell of a career and knocked out a lot of really good guys. I mean, I just hope he ends and he’s happy with who he is today. Win or lose he comes to fight, that’s the thing. I think he’s had a hell of a career and he should be proud of it.”

A very nice salutation from Lawler to his former foe.

As for what is next for Robbie Lawler, 40, (29-16 MMA), he’s preparing for his upcoming welterweight battle with Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA) at UFC 282 on December 10th of this year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will you be watching Bellator 285 tonight? Do you think Manhoef can defeat Romero and finish his career on a high note?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

