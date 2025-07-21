Dustin Poirier questions the judges following UFC 318 defeat to Max Holloway

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has questioned the judges following his defeat to Max Holloway in his retirement fight.

Dustin Poirier has officially retired from mixed martial arts. He rode off into the sunset on Saturday night following his loss to Max Holloway, failing in his attempt to claim the BMF title. Alas, while he may have lost, he still won the hearts of MMA fans around the world – as you’d expect from someone like ‘The Diamond’.

It was a wonderful send-off for a wonderful man, and it was one hell of a fight for him to go out on. The judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of Holloway, with the majority of fans agreeing that ‘Blessed’ had done enough to get his hand raised.

In his post-fight press conference, however, Poirier felt as if the contest was closer than two of the judges had been led to believe.