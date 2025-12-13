Henry Cejudo believes he would’ve been the greatest if he retired like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Dylan Bowker - December 12, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

Henry Cejudo thinks his career could have been looked at in the same light as Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov if ‘Triple C’ had chosen to retire from MMA in a more calculated fashion. With Cejudo recently retiring from the sport once again, he lost at UFC 323 to young upstart Payton Talbott which extended the Olympic gold medalist’s losing skid to four straight defeats.

Reflecting on his second and potentially final MMA retirmenet effort, during an interview with Bloody Elbow, with an excerpt of the chat posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA, Cejudo said,

“If I could leave like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or Jon Jones, could you imagine that? Then it’d be like, ‘Oh, he’s the greatest combat [sports] athlete of all time.’ But because of these losses, it was like, ‘Oh, he’s one of them.’ But if you really think back and look at the resume and what I’ve done. Becoming the youngest in history, foregoing college, doing s**t that people can only dream of, man.”

Henry Cejudo’s maps out curious new career move

Henry Cejudo doesn’t seem to be wasting any time since hanging up the gloves but his next career-minded move is something that is coming out of left field a bit. The former two-division UFC champion mapped this out while on the ground at IBA Mens Elite World Championships in Dubai, as Cejudo stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I’m starting a children’s book and I want to help out a bunch of legends. I have a rolodex full of legends that I want to help to start teaching them, like, business. I want to tell real stories, because I have kids and I know the importance of inspiring kids while telling stories that are the truth. Little Henry was a small kid, bring the whole height into the conversation.”

“What I want to do is bring a load of different athletes to be able to tell their story so they become the author and they’re able to tell a real story. Kids are going to be reading real s**t, not just ‘little Timmy fell and got a boo boo’. This is going to be some hard stuff that hopefully can inspire a lot of kids.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction

Shavkat Rakhmonov gets fiery callout from dangerous KO artist ahead of long-awaited UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025
Michael Morales enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Michael Morales hints the UFC has approached him for possible White House fight against former champion

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Michael Morales claims he could be on his way to getting a shot on the upcoming White House card.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

Ex-UFC fighter arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in whopping cocaine sting

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025

A huge cocaine sting has led to the arrest of a former UFC athlete.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 324's Justin Gaethje explains why he won't accept Arman Tsarukyan's offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025

Justin Gaethje will not be getting assistance from Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 324.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in fighting for second world title

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is still interested in pursuing a second world title in a different weight class.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker is ready to play spoiler role against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025
Melissa Croden
UFC

Melissa Croden eyes top 15 rankings spot at final UFC card of 2025

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Melissa Croden battles Luana Santos on the December 13th UFC Fight Night in what is the promotion’s final card of 2025. With Santos in the number fifteen spot in the 135-pound division, ‘Scare’ Croden could find herself in the rankings hierarchy heading into 2026. When getting her thoughts on what that would mean to her at this juncture, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

Jack Della Maddalena reacts after his loss at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena and "the rest of Australian MMA" will come back, per PFL title challenger

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 would presumably make many in the Australian MMA scene feel crestfallen, but this was not reflected by a combat compatriot from the land down under vying for PFL gold later this week.

Justin Gaethje
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje shares bold prediction for UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2025

Justin Gaethje has a surprise prediction for his UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett.

Kevin Holland enters the Octagon for his fight against Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Kevin Holland announces UFC Houston return vs. Top 15 welterweight slugger

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025

UFC welterweight fan favorite Kevin Holland will return to the Octagon for a homecoming bout against a dangerous contender.