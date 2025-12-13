Henry Cejudo believes he would’ve been the greatest if he retired like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Henry Cejudo thinks his career could have been looked at in the same light as Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov if ‘Triple C’ had chosen to retire from MMA in a more calculated fashion. With Cejudo recently retiring from the sport once again, he lost at UFC 323 to young upstart Payton Talbott which extended the Olympic gold medalist’s losing skid to four straight defeats.

Reflecting on his second and potentially final MMA retirmenet effort, during an interview with Bloody Elbow, with an excerpt of the chat posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA, Cejudo said,

“If I could leave like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or Jon Jones, could you imagine that? Then it’d be like, ‘Oh, he’s the greatest combat [sports] athlete of all time.’ But because of these losses, it was like, ‘Oh, he’s one of them.’ But if you really think back and look at the resume and what I’ve done. Becoming the youngest in history, foregoing college, doing s**t that people can only dream of, man.”

Henry Cejudo’s maps out curious new career move

Henry Cejudo doesn’t seem to be wasting any time since hanging up the gloves but his next career-minded move is something that is coming out of left field a bit. The former two-division UFC champion mapped this out while on the ground at IBA Mens Elite World Championships in Dubai, as Cejudo stated [via Bloody Elbow],