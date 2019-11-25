Jorge Masvidal rips UFC 245 headliners Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman over ‘Hugback Mountain’

Jorge Masvidal has taken aim at UFC 245 headline fighters Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman in a new tweet.

The welterweight champion, Usman, stole the belt by unanimous decision against Tyron Woodley in March 2019. He will now defend his belt for the first time against American Top Team contender Colby Covington.

Fellow welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal is less than impressed with the upcoming title fight and took to Twitter to mock the fighters.

I would like to know the rules of engagement for the ufc event coming up brought to us by the same boys who gave us “ Hugback Mountain “ and https://t.co/qnpZZpLdEH. We know hugging is strictly enforced and mandated but what about punching, knees, and elbows? #askingforafriend — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 24, 2019

“I would like to know the rules of engagement for the ufc event coming up brought to us by the same boys who gave us “ Hugback Mountain “ and http://Grinder.com. We know hugging is strictly enforced and mandated but what about punching, knees, and elbows? #askingforafriend” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Masvidal is coming off a strong win against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, which earned him the “BMF” title. He and Covington, former friends and teammates at American Top Team, have recently had a rocky relationship.

Masvidal said the animosity began when Covington “ripped off” one of their coaches in the run-up to his interim title fight against Rafael Dos Anjos.

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Masvidal said (via MMA Fighting).

Earlier this year, Masvidal picked up an epic, five-second knockout win over undefeated wrestling specialist Ben Askren. He believes he could defeat Covington in similar fashion.

”A lot of people said that what I did to Ben [Askren] was a little uncalled for,” he said. “Nah, it wasn’t. What I’m going to do to Colby is going to be uncalled for, and I can put my life on that.”

What do you think of this new comment from Jorge Masvidal? Do you think he should be next for the Usman-Covington winner?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/25/2019.