Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul’s aggressive style will result in KO loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes that Jake Paul’s aggressive style will result in a KO loss for the YouTuber.

Woodley and Paul meet on August 28 in a professional boxing match that is set to be one of the biggest fights of the summer. For Paul, he is facing the biggest puncher of his career to date in the form of Woodley, while for “The Chosen One,” this is his first professional boxing match and he sees it as a good opportunity for him to get another big knockout.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Woodley explained how Paul’s walk-forward style plays right into his game.

“When people press me, they get knocked the f*ck out, every single time. Who’s pressed me and not got knocked out? When I sat back and I let people in on the fight and I let people be like, ‘Ah, I’m waiting on Tyron to do what he normally does’ and when I didn’t do it, it gave them the confidence and courage to walk down. Then they’ve got a chance,” Woodley said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I think he’s got enough intelligence – he’s stupid as hell but he’s smart as f*ck on the low – he’s gonna be coached by people that tell him, ‘Okay, this is what he did, the people that did good against him, they did this.’ Who would not look back? He’s got way more footage of me than I do of him. He’s gonna watch so much film, so many people are gonna watch it, they’re gonna break it down, people I’ve trained with, sparring partners, coaches probably, he’s gonna do whatever it takes to get any intel because he has to. He can’t make up for 30 years as an athlete.”

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley that he will knock out Jake Paul?