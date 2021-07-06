Kevin Holland set to return on October 2 against former CFFC middleweight champ Kyle Daukaus

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is set to return to the Octagon on October 2 against Kyle Daukaus, MMA Fighting reports.

Daukaus, the younger brother of UFC heavyweight prospect Chris Daukaus, holds a 10-2 professional mixed martial arts record but is just 1-2 since reaching the UFC. His last outing was a unanimous decision loss to Phil Hawes back in May, although he did appear on Dana White’s Contender Series in June 2019. He won the bout on that card against Michael Lombardo but wasn’t quite able to secure a contract.

Holland, on the other hand, has some catching up to do at middleweight after losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori – both of whom were able to completely control him on the ground.

Holland has always been the definition of an outlandish character but after going 5-0 in 2020, many are hoping that he can return to his exciting ways when he locks horns with Daukaus.

It’s a big fight that’ll really test his ability to improve in the wrestling department with Kyle being known for his submissions, making for quite the interesting clash of styles.

Will Kevin Holland be able to get back in the win column on October 2?